WAEC boss defends computer-based examinations

By Elizabeth Osayande

The Head of the West African Examinations Council, WAEC, Nigeria office, Dr. Amos Dangut, has reinforced the message that computer-based, CB examinations are permanent. He emphasised that WAEC has successfully conducted five CB examinations, highlighting its capability as a leading organisation in computer-based assessments.

During a sensitisation event held across various locations in Lagos, including Maryland, Surulere, and Yaba, Dr Dangut stated on Wednesday, “We have conducted five examinations, yet some people still think it is a dream. It’s not a dream; it’s a reality.” He expressed confidence in WAEC’s ability to continue innovating and enhancing its services, citing the organisation’s 73 years of experience.

Dr Dangut underscored WAEC’s status as a premier organisation in computer-based examinations, noting, “I have travelled far and wide… That’s why we remain the foremost computer-based examination organisation.” He attributed WAEC’s success to its expertise and adaptability to changing times.

He also highlighted the importance of creating awareness, saying, “We must inform candidates and schools about what to expect and how the examinations will be conducted.” He announced that WAEC will soon offer candidates the opportunity to familiarise themselves with the system.

Dr Dangut encouraged stakeholders to spread the message, asking, “What are we to be afraid of?” He pointed out the advantages of CB examinations, such as decreased exam malpractice and increased efficiency.

He proclaimed, “Technology is the future of examinations. CBT is the way to go; it’s the future of tests.” He assured that WAEC would continue to lead the charge in computer-based examinations.

No candidate will be left out

In response to concerns regarding the readiness for the 2026 West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations, WASSCE, Dr Dangut addressed queries about candidates in remote areas without internet access. He stated, “We want to identify the few places that lack internet connectivity. We are masters of the exam process. Every candidate who registers for CBT in 2026 will take their exam, whether they are offshore, onshore, in the U.K., or elsewhere, as long as they are registered for our courses. CBT is the way forward.”

Previous hitches won’t recur

Echoing the words of WAEC boss, Deputy Director of Finance and Expenditure at WAEC, Alhaja S.O. Malik, who led the sensitisation along Surulere-National Stadium axis, outlined the initiative, emphasising its importance for the future of education. “We are introducing a new approach to maintain high standards in examinations. The computer-based WASSCE will ensure that every student, regardless of their location—even those in remote areas—will have the opportunity to participate in the exams,” Malik stated.

Malik reassured parents that all necessary preparations are in place for a smooth transition and urged them not to worry. “Even if you are in distant areas like Sambisa, as long as you are registered for WAEC, you will have the opportunity to take the exam,” she affirmed.

In her addresses to parents and students, Malik highlighted the importance of computer literacy, encouraging students to start becoming familiar with technology. “Learning to operate a computer will be as easy as using an Android phone. This skill is essential as we move forward,” she explained.

Reflecting on challenges encountered during the most recent WASSCE, Malik acknowledged that the council has learned from past experiences. “WASSCE has a rich history of over 70 years, and we are committed to continuous improvement. We are confident that issues faced previously will not arise again,” she assured.

The DDF( Expenditure) added that: “With the full support of the federal government, WAEC is dedicated to making this transition smooth and inclusive for all students. The phased implementation of computer-based testing aims to enhance the educational framework and prepare students for a technology-driven future.”