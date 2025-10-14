Viral Video: Police warn against jungle justice, urge FCT residents to hand over suspects

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has condemned the recent act of jungle justice in which an angry mob assaulted a young woman accused of attempting to steal a two-year-old child in the Gwagwalada area of Abuja.

In a statement on Monday, the Command’s spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, said the incident occurred on October 13, 2025, and that the victim was rescued by officers from the Tungan Maji Division before the situation could escalate further.

“The victim, who was being severely beaten by the crowd, was promptly rescued by patrol officers to prevent further harm,” Adeh stated.

She added that the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Ajao Adewale, had warned residents that jungle justice is a criminal act and would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

“Taking the law into one’s hands is unlawful and often leads to the punishment of innocent persons who may later be found blameless,” the CP cautioned.

He urged residents to report any suspected criminal activities to the nearest police station for proper investigation instead of resorting to mob action.

Adeh also disclosed that the Command had commenced a discreet investigation into the alleged child theft and assured that justice would be served in line with the law.

“The Police will not hesitate to arrest and prosecute anyone involved in mob attacks, as such actions undermine the rule of law and ongoing efforts to maintain peace and security in the FCT,” she warned.

Residents were further advised to remain calm, vigilant, and law-abiding, and to report any suspicious activities via the following emergency numbers: 📞 08032003913, 08028940883, 08061581938, 07057337653, or contact the Police Control Room at 09115629111.

The Command reiterated that security is a collective responsibility and urged residents to continue partnering with the Police to maintain a peaceful and lawful society.