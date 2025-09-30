Vascan: Building the digital future of art

By Onyeka Ezike

Nigerian technological Company Vascan has unveiled a digital future for African Art. In a move to pioneer a new era for Nigeria and African Arts, the company recently introduced digital tools designed to transform how artists, galleries, and collectors manage and showcase creative works across the continent.

Following the growing vibrancy of Africa’s creative economy with booming art fairs, packed galleries, and rising global recognition, many of the industry still relies on outdated systems such as spreadsheets, paper receipts, and informal arrangements. This has long created challenges in cataloguing artworks, verifying authenticity, and maintaining reliable sales histories.

Since its launch, the platform has onboarded more than 80 organizations, including leading galleries such as Signature Beyond Art Gallery, Mydrim Gallery, Gemini Arts Gallery, Q Gallery Contemporary Art, and the Didi Museum Foundation. Over 2,000 artworks have already been digitized and catalogued with detailed metadata, provenance records, and high-resolution images.

In an Interview, the founder of Vascan, Emmanuel Okeke, said that the company seeks to address the gaps in the art industry by providing what it calls the ‘Operating System’ for Africa’s art trade. He said, “The Vascan platform offers digital inventory management, secure private exhibition rooms, invoicing and payments, as well as analytics to track sales trends and audience engagement. “With Vascan, we are not only providing tools. We are building a cultural infrastructure. We are here to make African art visible, accessible, and preserved for generations,” Okeke said.

At its core, Vascan offers secure digital inventory management, private virtual exhibition rooms, invoicing and payments, and crucially, analytics. Together, these tools transform how African art is managed, displayed, and preserved. Take something as simple as documentation. For too long, an artist’s legacy could be reduced to scattered images on a phone or a gallery’s loosely held files.

Vascan changes this by enabling every artwork to be catalogued with detailed metadata, provenance, and high-resolution imagery.

Features like barcodes and QR codes tie physical artworks to digital records, ensuring each piece has a traceable identity that safeguards both authenticity and market value. For galleries and curators, Vascan’s Private Rooms recreate the intimacy of physical studio visits in a secure online space, where only invited collectors can view and engage with curated works.

Meanwhile, the platform’s invoicing and payment tools streamline sales, giving both artists and galleries confidence that transactions are recorded transparently and securely.

Most transformative of all, Vascan introduces analytics and insights, something long missing from African art. For the first time, art businesses can see patterns in what sells, who buys, and how trends evolve. This is not just data for data’s sake. It is intelligence that helps galleries decide what to exhibit, helps artists understand their audiences, and helps the entire ecosystem grow with clarity rather than guesswork.

Among the featured works is Isale Eko by Damola Adepoju, a striking depiction of Lagos’s historical heart, which exemplifies how Nigerian and African stories can gain global visibility when properly documented.

Vascan is also playing a thought leadership role through its media arm, A Blank Canvas, which hosts podcasts, newsletters, and webinars.

In August 2025, it held the 10th edition of its webinar series in partnership with Art Report Africa. Themed “The Power of Data and Technology Adoption in Shaping Africa’s Art Future”, the event featured notable voices such as Sunshine Alaibe, Roli O’tsemaye, and Mr. Waduud, who discussed the intersection of technology, identity, and memory in African art.

Industry observers believe Vascan’s efforts could position Africa’s creative economy on par with established global art markets by ensuring artworks are professionally managed, traceable, and globally accessible. As the platform expands, it is not only digitizing African creativity but also preserving the continent’s artistic heritage for future generations.

Art is often thought of as intangible emotion, creativity, and beauty that resist measurement. But to sustain an industry, structure matters. The global art market thrives on verified records, reliable sales histories, and deep insights into value trends. Without these, African art risks being celebrated locally but excluded globally.

This is why Vascan insists on making data the backbone of creativity. Every sale logged, every exhibition tracked, every artwork documented becomes part of a digital archive that tells the story of African art with authority. This archive doesn’t just preserve; it empowers. It provides evidence to investors, cultural institutions, and collectors that African art is not only vibrant but also professionally managed and future-ready.

For artists, this means protection. Their works are not lost in obscurity or stripped of context. For galleries, it means efficiency and credibility. For the continent, it means building the infrastructure to finally compete on equal footing with established global art markets.