US bars Iranian delegation from attending World Cup draw

The U.S. denied an Iranian delegation entry to attend the World Cup draw in the country, according to the spokesperson for the Iranian Football Federation (FFI), Amir-Mehdi Alawi.

Among those affected were FFI President Mehdi Taj, Head Coach Amir Ghalenoei, and seven other FFI officials, the spokesperson said, according to the daily newspaper Shargh.

The FFI now aims to persuade FIFA President Gianni Infantino to reconsider the decision.

The spokesperson hopes that Infantino will lift the ban within the next two weeks.

The World Cup draw will take place on Dec. 5 in Washington.

There were already fears that the entry ban imposed on Iranians by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The ban could jeopardise the participation of the already qualified Iran national team in 2026 World Cup in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

According to sports experts, the team and the coaching staff themselves will probably have no problems in this regard, but some FFI officials, sports reporters and, in particular, the fans will.

The FFI therefore hopes that Iran’s matches will at least be held in Canada or Mexico and not in the US.

Iran and the U.S. have not had diplomatic relations for over 45 years and are considered political arch-enemies.

However, almost two million Iranians live in the U.S., whose family members have always been able to visit them in spite of political differences and difficult visa procedures.

But even these family reunions are now blocked by the current entry ban.

