UI suspends academic activities as ASUU joins nationwide warning strike

Front Gate of University of Ibadan (UI), Ibadan.

By Adeola Badru

The University of Ibadan chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has joined the nationwide warning strike declared by the union, effectively halting all academic and related activities on campus.

On Monday, there was total compliance with the strike directive as lecture halls and offices remained locked, while the once-busy campus witnessed a drastic reduction in both human and vehicular movement.

Students, who had been notified ahead of the industrial action, stayed indoors as the university community settled into the strike routine.

Confirming the development in a telephone interview with Vanguard, the Chairman of ASUU, University of Ibadan chapter, Dr. Adefemi Afolabi, said that all academic activities had been suspended in line with the directive from the union’s national secretariat.

“There is full compliance with the directive from our national body,” Afolabi stated. “The warning strike commenced at midnight on Sunday and will continue until we receive further instruction from the union.”

He added that the chapter’s monitoring team was visiting faculties and departments to ensure total compliance, stressing that “no academic or related activity is taking place on the campus at the moment.”