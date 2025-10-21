UBA inducts 700 young professionals under leadership development scheme

Group Chairman, United Bank for Africa addressing graduands of the 2025 class of Graduate Management Accelerated Programme(GMAP), at the graduation ceremony held for over 700 trainees cut across Africa in Lagos during the weekend

By Esther Onyegbulam

Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has reaffirmed its commitment to youth empowerment and leadership development with the induction of over 700 young professionals into its workforce under the Graduate Management Accelerated Programme (GMAP), a flagship talent initiative designed to groom the next generation of African leaders.

Since its inception over three years ago, the GMAP has produced more than 4,000 banking and finance professionals, equipping them with the skills, mentorship, and hands-on experience required to excel and build successful careers in the industry.

In his address at the GMAP 2025 graduation ceremony held at the Landmark Events Centre, Lagos, which attracted top executives, board members, and families of graduates drawn from Nigeria and other African countries where the bank operates, Group Chairman of UBA, Mr. Tony Elumelu, charged the new entrants to uphold the bank’s enduring values of excellence, integrity, and service.

Elumelu, who described the graduands as “lions and lionesses,” reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to nurturing a new generation of passionate and competent leaders poised to drive Africa’s transformation.

He said: “We are happy to have you as part of this tribe. At UBA, we strongly believe in the transformative power of young people, and that is why we designed this programme that allows us to transfer the baton of knowledge and experience to others. A few decades ago, I started out just like you , fresh out of universityand I am glad that this organisation continues to provide such opportunities. I look forward to seeing you prove your worth.”

Connecting the graduates’ journey to the bank’s larger mission, he emphasised that UBA’s role extended beyond profit, stressing that it was also about being relevant to society and catalysing economic prosperity across Africa.

He reminded the new entrants that, “There will be moments that test you, but when those times come, remember your purpose. Stay energised, encouraged, and ready to keep running. Our collective goal is to work together to show the world that African institutions can be globally respected, and that we can lead the transformation of the continent.”

Elumelu also highlighted UBA’s growing international recognition, citing the recent launch of the UBA White Paper at the World Bank headquarters in Washington as a symbol of African excellence. He noted that “achievements like that are made possible because of people like you. The world recognises your work. At UBA, we are not just focused on profit; we are focused on impact on being relevant to our communities and driving Africa’s growth.”

Representing the Group Managing Director, Mr. Oliver Alawuba, the Deputy Group Managing Director, Mr. Chukwuma Nweke, commended the graduates for their perseverance through the rigorous six-month programme, noting that they were joining a family of over 30,000 employees across 20 African countries and key financial hubs around the world.

“You are not just graduates; you are the next generation of innovators, leaders, and ambassadors of UBA’s legacy. Africa’s future will not be shaped by chance but by capable and courageous leaders like you,” he said.

Group Head, Human Resources, Mrs. Modupe Akindele, described the GMAP as a visionary initiative inspired by Elumelu’s own leadership journey, recalling how he became a branch manager within 12 months of joining the bank.

Akindele explained that thousands of applications are received annually and filtered through a four-stage process involving Jobberman and Workforce Group before the final stage , a six-month training that combines classroom learning with on-the-job exposure. “Only the most resilient participants make it through to graduation and full employment,” she stated.

Some of the graduates expressed joy and fulfilment after completing the programme. One of them, Ayomitide Ebo, described the experience as “rigorous but transformative,” while Mary Olatibosun said joining UBA fulfilled a lifelong dream. From Kenya, Rosemary Morioki remarked, “It has been intense but rewarding. We are ready to bring our innovative ideas to drive Africa’s global bank forward.”