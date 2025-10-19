U-17 WWC: Canada thrash Nigeria’s Flamingos 4-1 in opening game

Nigeria’s U-17 women’s national team, the Flamingos, endured a heavy 4-1 defeat against Canada in their opening match of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup on Sunday.

Canada wasted no time taking the lead, as Gabriella Istocki scored in the 2nd minute. However, Nigeria responded in the 30th minute through Queen Joseph, who equalized before halftime to make it 1-1.

The second half belonged to Canada, with Milisa Kekic restoring their lead in the 73rd minute. Julia Amireh then added two late goals in the 80th and 86th minutes, completing a 4-1 victory for the Canadians.

Nigeria will now look to bounce back in their next group match against France on Wednesday to keep their hopes of reaching the knockout stages alive.

Canada, on the other hand, will square up against Samoa, with a victory securing them a place in the next round.

Vanguard News