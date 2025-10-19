U-17 WWC: Nigeria vs Canada – preview, date, time, and where to watch

The wait is finally over as Nigeria’s Flamingos begin their quest for global glory when they face Canada in their opening Group D match of the 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco.

For the first time in history, the world’s biggest women’s youth football tournament is being held on African soil — and for Nigeria, a team that has flown the continent’s flag with pride in almost every edition, it feels like destiny’s homecoming.

This is Nigeria’s eighth appearance at the U-17 Women’s World Cup since its inception in 2008. The Flamingos have earned a reputation as Africa’s most consistent team at this level — resilient, technical, and relentless in pursuit of success.

They have reached the semi-finals twice and claimed a historic third-place finish in 2022, their best showing yet. Across 28 matches in tournament history, Nigeria boast 14 wins, 7 draws, and 7 losses, a record that places them among the elite nations in women’s youth football.

But for head coach Bankole Olowookere, the target this time is clear: to transform consistency into championship success.

The Canada Test

Sunday’s clash with Canada is more than a group opener — it is a tone-setter for Nigeria’s Group D journey, which also features France and Samoa.

Canada, returning to the competition after missing the 2022 edition, remain a traditional powerhouse in women’s youth football. This meeting will be the second time both nations face each other at the U-17 level.

Their first encounter came in Azerbaijan 2012, when Amandine Pierre-Louis gave Canada the lead before Chinwendu Ihezuo equalised for Nigeria in a 1-1 draw. The Flamingos went on to top the group, famously defeating hosts Azerbaijan 11-0 — still the biggest win in U-17 Women’s World Cup history.

Twelve years later, the stage is set for another memorable showdown — but this time, Nigeria are no longer underdogs; they are contenders.

Team News: Nigeria vs Canada

Nigeria will be without Chidi Harmony, one of their most exciting attacking talents, who misses the tournament through injury. Her absence is a setback, but the leadership baton rests firmly with Captain Shakirat Moshood, the team’s driving force and attacking leader.

Moshood, nominated for the 2025 CAF Young Player of the Year, scored four goals in the last tournament and remains central to Nigeria’s hopes. Her composure, creativity, and ability to link up play could make the difference against Canada’s well-organised defence.

African Pride, Continental Stakes

Nigeria are one of five African teams at this year’s World Cup — alongside hosts Morocco, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, and Zambia. Following Morocco’s 3-0 loss to Brazil in the opening match, attention now shifts to the Flamingos to restore African pride and momentum.

A strong performance in this opener could inspire not only Nigeria but the entire continent, reaffirming Africa’s rising influence in global women’s football.

Match Details:

Fixture: Nigeria vs Canada

Nigeria vs Canada Competition: 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup (Group D)

2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup (Group D) Date: Sunday, October 19, 2025

Sunday, October 19, 2025 Time: 8:00 p.m. (Nigerian time)

8:00 p.m. (Nigerian time) Venue: Mohammed VI Football Academy (Pitch 2), Salé, Morocco

Mohammed VI Football Academy (Pitch 2), Salé, Morocco Where to Watch: FIFA TV

