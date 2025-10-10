Two die as farmers, herders clash in Kebbi

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Farmers and herders, on Thursday, clashed in Unguwar Dambo village, Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

According to an eyewitness, Alhaji Faruku, herders, who had been in a running battle with farmers, sent a message to them to quickly harvest their crops.

They reason was that they will pass through their farms with a herd of cattle.

However, the farmers, who didn’t heed their warning, turned up at their farms only to be attacked by Fulani herders while they were working

The herders killed one Malam Sule, a farmer, from the village.

His killing sparked outrage in the village, resulting to reprisal attack from farmers which claimed the life of a Fulani herder yet to be identified.

Our source, who lost his wife’s elder brother, appealed to authorities to end the age-long problem between herders and farmers in the village.

“The problem is not new, and is known by traditional rulers in the area. We expect justice for the victim, and we also demand an end to the face-off,” he said.

At press time the Police had not responded to enquiries sent to them for confirmation or their side of the story.

