‘Unregulated mining causing damages,’ Nasarawa Environment Ministry raises alarm

By Abel Daniel, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources has said that the failures of authorities to regulate influxes of miners in the state is causing serious environmental hazards, affecting health, and agricultural practices of hosts communities in the state.

Princess Margaret Elayo, Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, made this known on Friday at a briefing in Lafia, the state capital.

Princes Elayo said that the ministry under her watch has observed increasing environmental challenges linked to unregulated and unsafe mining operations.

“The government recognizes the growing environmental challenges arising from unregulated mining activities including erosion, deforestation, water pollution, and the loss of farmlands.

“In response, the Nasarawa State Government, through the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, is taking decisive steps to promote responsible and sustainable mining practices.

“We are strengthening collaboration with miners, traditional institutions, and host communities to ensure that mining activities are conducted in line with approved environmental standards,” the Commissioner said.

Elayo disclosed that the ministry of environment will soon commence a state-wide environmental inspection and monitoring exercise across all mining sites.

“This initiative is designed not to intimidate or punish, but to guide operators and ensure compliance with best environmental practices,” she added.

The commissioner called on all miners and community leaders to cooperate with government teams, adopt eco-friendly methods, and contribute to the restoration of degraded lands and the protection of water sources.

“Issues of thorough unregulated mining activities by federal authorities in the state is creating serious infractions, which may give rooms for insecurity in mining sites,” the Commissioner stressed.

