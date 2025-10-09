Two arraigned for alleged cult membership, firearm possession

Two men, Ezekiel Okikiola, 28, and Shola Famuyiwa, 31, were on Thursday arraigned before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for alleged cult membership and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The defendants face a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy, belonging to an unlawful society, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

They were arraigned before Magistrate L. A. Owolabi.

The Prosecutor, SP Josephine Ikhayere, told the court that the defendants and others now at large committed the offences on Sept. 26 at about 11:30 p.m.

Ikhayere said the offences occurred along College Road, Ogba, in Lagos State.

According to the prosecution, the defendants conspired to belong to a proscribed society known as “Aiye Confraternity.”

She also alleged that the defendants were found in possession of a Beretta pistol magazine suspected to belong to the armed forces or police.

The prosecutor said they intended to use the weapon to commit a felony.

She added that the offences contravened Sections 411 and 330 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

They also breached Section 2(3)(a–d) of the Unlawful Societies and Cultism (Prohibition) Law of Lagos State, 2021.

The plea of the second defendant, Famuyiwa, was not taken.

Magistrate Owolabi granted Okikiola bail in the sum of ₦500,000 with two reliable sureties and evidence of tax payments for verification.

The second defendant was remanded, and the case was adjourned until 1 December for further hearing.

Vanguard News