Troops’ swift intervention prevents escalation of communal clash in Benue

…Three Civilians Killed, Others Injured — Bandits’ Attack Foiled in Taraba

By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of the Joint Task Force, Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), have swiftly intervened to halt a violent communal clash between Ugambe community in Konshisha Local Government Area and Mbaiase community in Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State.

Lieutenant Ahmad Zubairu, Acting Spokesperson of OPWS, disclosed this in a statement on Friday, noting that the prompt intervention demonstrated the military’s unwavering commitment to restoring peace and security in the state.

According to Zubairu, the incident occurred on October 8, 2025, when troops responded to a distress call about an outbreak of hostilities between the two neighbouring communities.

“On arrival at the scene, the troops came under sporadic fire from some armed elements dressed in black. The assailants fled into nearby bushes after troops returned fire with superior force,” he said.

During a subsequent search operation, troops recovered one magazine, eight rounds of 7.62x39mm special ammunition, twelve rounds of 7.62x51mm NATO ammunition, fifteen empty shells, and various charms believed to have been used by the fleeing criminals.

“Sadly, three civilians were killed and one injured before the arrival of the troops,” Zubairu added. The injured victim was evacuated to the General Hospital in Aliade for treatment, while the remains of the deceased were deposited in the hospital mortuary.

The Force Commander, Major General Moses Gara, commended the troops of Sector 1 for their swift response and professionalism in restoring calm. He urged them to remain vigilant and sustain aggressive patrols across the area to prevent further clashes.

Major General Gara also appealed to community leaders and stakeholders in both localities to embrace dialogue and work collectively towards lasting peace, reaffirming OPWS’s commitment to combating insecurity and maintaining stability within its joint operations area.

Meanwhile, troops of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 3 OPWS have foiled an attempted attack by suspected bandits on communities in Ibi Local Government Area of Taraba State.

According to the Army, on October 9, 2025, troops deployed at Tapga Ngasawa Village received credible information from locals in Majebiyu Village that armed men had invaded the community, shooting sporadically, vandalising properties, and dispossessing residents of motorcycles and other valuables.

“In a swift response, the troops mobilised to the area and engaged the assailants. On sighting the advancing troops, the armed men fled into the bush, likely with gunshot wounds,” the statement read.

A search and clearance operation in the area led to the recovery of five dane guns and two motorcycles abandoned by the fleeing assailants.

Commander of 6 Brigade, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, commended the troops for their courage and swift response, reaffirming the Brigade’s commitment to mopping up illegal arms and ensuring they are not used to perpetrate crimes in Taraba and surrounding areas.

The Nigerian Army urged members of the public to remain law-abiding and to continue providing credible information to aid ongoing operations aimed at sustaining peace and security across the state.