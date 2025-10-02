Troops foil terrorist attack, neutralize two in Taraba

By Femi Bolaji

JALINGO — Troops of the 6 Brigade of the Nigerian Army (NA) and Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke have neutralized two suspected terrorists during a clearance operation in Tor Ikyeghgha village, Taraba State.

In a statement on Thursday, the Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 6 Brigade Nigerian Army, Umar Muhammad, said a cache of weapons was also recovered during the mission.

According to him, “acting on credible intelligence, troops on October 1, 2025, advanced to Tor Ikyeghgha village where armed groups were reported to be converging. On arrival at the general area, the troops made contact with the terrorists along the Powerline axis and immediately engaged them with superior firepower, resulting in the neutralization of two.”

Recovered items during the operation include one locally fabricated pistol, two Dane guns, three rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition, one Baofeng radio, and one motorcycle, among others.

Commander of the 6 Brigade Nigerian Army, Brig. Gen. Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, while commending the troops for their gallantry, urged them to sustain the momentum and assured residents of Taraba State that the Brigade remains committed to ensuring peace, safety, and security in the state.