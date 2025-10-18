Top 5 most visited countries in the world

By Favour Osah

According to recent data from the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), international tourism continues to rebound strongly post-pandemic, with several destinations recording record-breaking visitor numbers. The following are the top five most visited countries in the world for 2024–2025, based on international tourist arrivals.

1. France – 89.4 million visitors

France remains the world’s leading tourist destination, attracting nearly 90 million visitors annually. The country’s sustained popularity is largely attributed to its diverse offerings, from historical landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre Museum to its renowned cuisine, art, and fashion. France’s well-developed tourism infrastructure and regional diversity also contribute significantly to its global appeal.

2. Spain – 83.7 million visitors

Spain ranks second with over 83 million international arrivals. The country’s Mediterranean climate, cultural heritage, and recreational attractions continue to draw visitors throughout the year. Major destinations include Barcelona, Madrid, Seville, and the Balearic Islands. Spain’s emphasis on sustainable tourism and its extensive network of UNESCO World Heritage sites have also strengthened its position as a global travel hub.

3. United States – 79.3 million visitors

The United States remains one of the most diverse travel destinations, recording more than 79 million international tourists. Its appeal lies in its wide range of attractions, from major urban centres such as New York City and Los Angeles to national parks, historical landmarks, and entertainment industries. The U.S. benefits from robust tourism marketing and improved post-pandemic travel connectivity.

4. China – 65.7 million visitors

China continues to be a major player in global tourism, with approximately 66 million international visitors. Its mix of ancient heritage and modern development offers a distinctive experience for travellers. Key attractions such as the Great Wall, the Forbidden City, and Shanghai’s skyline highlight the country’s blend of history and innovation. China’s gradual reopening of borders and investment in tourism infrastructure have also supported recovery in visitor numbers.

5. Italy – 64.5 million visitors

Italy rounds out the top five, welcoming about 64 million international tourists. The country’s enduring appeal is rooted in its art, architecture, and cuisine, with major destinations including Rome, Venice, Florence, and Milan. Italy’s tourism industry benefits from strong cultural branding and a reputation for hospitality, which consistently position it among the world’s most visited destinations.

The global tourism sector continues to show steady growth, with Europe remaining the most visited region. According to UNWTO projections, international arrivals are expected to surpass pre-pandemic levels by 2025, driven by improved air connectivity, digital visa processes, and increased demand for cultural and experiential travel.