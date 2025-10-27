Top 5 longest bridges in Africa

Ship’s convoy with cargo vessel container ship passing through Suez Canal, in the background – the Suez Canal Bridge, also known as Al Salam Bridge, Suez Canal, Egypt

By Patrick Igwe

Africa’s landscape is vast and full of contrasts, from winding rivers to dense cities and wide coastlines. Spanning these distances are some of the most remarkable bridges in the world. They do more than carry vehicles; they connect people, economies, and ideas.

These bridges are more than structures of concrete and steel. They represent vision, resilience, and the determination to connect people and places across great distances. From Cairo to Lagos and Mozambique, each bridge tells a story of progress and possibility.

As Africa continues to grow and modernise, these remarkable feats of engineering will remain symbols of unity and movement across the continent.

Below are the five longest bridges in Africa, each showing how engineering and purpose can come together to shape progress:

1. 6th October Bridge, Egypt (20.5 km)

At more than 20 kilometres long, the 6th October Bridge in Cairo is the longest in Africa. It crosses the Nile River twice and runs through the heart of the Egyptian capital, serving as a vital route for daily commuters.

Construction began in the 1960s and continued for several decades, with different sections opening in stages until completion in the 1990s. The bridge is named after Egypt’s victory in the October War of 1973 and remains one of the city’s most important transport links.

2. Third Mainland Bridge, Nigeria (11.8 km)

The Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos once held the record as the longest bridge in Africa. Stretching about 11.8 kilometres, it connects Lagos Island with the mainland and carries thousands of vehicles every day.

Completed in 1990, the bridge is a key part of Lagos’s transport network. It rises over the Lagos Lagoon, offering striking views of the city and its waterfront. It continues to play a major role in keeping Nigeria’s busiest city moving.

Third Mainland Bridge

3. Suez Canal Bridge, Egypt (3.9 km)

The Suez Canal Bridge, also called the Al Salam or Peace Bridge, spans about 3.9 kilometres across the Suez Canal near El Qantara. It is one of the few bridges in the world that connects two continents, linking Africa and Asia.

Built with Japanese support, the bridge has both strategic and economic importance. It serves as a key passage between Egypt’s eastern and western regions, making it an essential part of the country’s infrastructure.

4. Dona Ana Bridge, Mozambique (3.67 km)

The Dona Ana Bridge crosses the Zambezi River and measures about 3.67 kilometres in length. It was originally built in the 1930s as a railway bridge before being converted to carry road traffic.

Its steel truss design has stood the test of time, and the bridge remains a major route between the northern and southern parts of Mozambique. It is both a historical landmark and a practical link for trade and travel.

5. Mozambique Island Bridge, Mozambique (3.39 km)

The Mozambique Island Bridge connects the mainland to Mozambique Island and stretches for around 3.39 kilometres. It was completed in the 1960s and provides the only road access to the island, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Although it is narrow and allows only one lane of traffic, it remains a crucial route for residents and visitors. The drive across offers beautiful views of the Indian Ocean and the historic island ahead.