Top 5 coldest countries in the world

By Favour Osah

Some parts of the world are so cold that they seem almost unreal. Vast frozen landscapes, icy winds, and temperatures that test the limits of human endurance make these countries fascinating and formidable. Here’s a look at the top five coldest countries on Earth.

1. Russia

Russia is massive, and in places like Siberia, winter can feel eternal. Average temperatures across the country are around -5°C (23°F), but some towns see lows of -50°C (-58°F) or lower. Russia isn’t just cold; it’s the home of some of the coldest inhabited areas on Earth.

2. Canada

Canada’s vast northern territories are infamous for their icy winters. Average annual temperatures sit around -5.3°C (22°F), and regions like Yukon and Nunavut can experience brutal cold, with historic lows reaching -63°C (-81°F). Despite the frost, Canadian cities adapt beautifully with winter sports and cosy indoor culture.

3. Mongolia

Mongolia is known for its harsh, long winters. The capital, Ulaanbaatar, is the coldest national capital in the world, with winter temperatures often plunging below -40°C (-40°F). The country’s vast steppes turn icy and quiet, creating a stark but stunning landscape.

4. Norway

Norway’s Arctic regions, particularly the Svalbard archipelago, experience extreme cold and polar nights where the sun doesn’t rise for months. Average annual temperatures hover around 1.5°C (35°F), and the country blends breathtaking snowy landscapes with towns built to withstand harsh winters.

5. Greenland

Greenland has an Arctic climate with winter temperatures ranging from -10°C to -30°C (14°F to -22°F). Inland areas can get even colder. The country is 80% covered by ice, creating breathtaking but frigid landscapes. Locals live in harmony with the cold, enjoying activities like dog sledding and ice fishing.

The coldest countries on Earth are not just about the ratings on a thermometer but about extremes that test humans and nature alike.