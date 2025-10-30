Tinubu’s pardon U-turn draws fire from Atiku’s aide

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA—The Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Phrank Shaibu, has criticised President Bola Tinubu for what he described as a “reactionary” and “embarrassing” reversal of the presidential pardon earlier granted to some convicted drug traffickers, kidnappers and other serious offenders.

In a statement, yesterday, Shaibu accused the administration of lacking foresight and moral conviction, saying the decision to revoke the clemency only came after intense public outrage.

“Once again, Nigerians have witnessed a government that doesn’t lead, it reacts. President Tinubu has cancelled his own pardon for drug traffickers, kidnappers and other hardened criminals, but only after Nigerians shouted loud enough to wake him from his moral slumber”, he said.

He argued that the President’s decision amounted to “an act of shame, not wisdom,” questioning the process that led to the controversial list of pardoned individuals.

Shaibu demanded answers to several questions, including who compiled the list of beneficiaries, what criteria were used to justify the release of convicted offenders, and the role of the Attorney-General of the Federation in the process.

“This pattern has become too familiar, announce the unthinkable, watch the country erupt, then hurriedly reverse course as if governance is a game of trial and error,” he said.

He added that a presidential pardon “is not a social experiment” but a constitutional responsibility that should reflect justice, mercy, and the national interest.

The Atiku aide further challenged the government to make public the names and offences of those who were initially selected for pardon, insisting that transparency was the only way to restore public trust.

“If the President truly means well, let him publish the list of all those who were meant to benefit from this scandal. Until then, this cancellation is nothing but damage control – too little, too late,” he added.

Shaibu noted that the episode exposed what he called the administration’s “governance without foresight, without empathy, and without shame.”