Tinubu to son Seyi at 40: You’ve turned challenges into opportunities

ABUJA—President Bola Tinubu has celebrated his son, Seyi Tinubu, on his 40th birthday, describing him as a man who has turned life’s challenges into opportunities and shown leadership from an early age.

In a heartfelt message on Saturday, the President commended Seyi’s determination, creativity, and service-oriented spirit, noting that his journey reflects focus, courage, and humility.

Tinubu said: “My Dear Son, today, as you turn forty, I thank Almighty God for your life and the man you have become. You have walked your path with focus, courage, and humility, and you have done so with a heart that seeks to build, serve, and uplift others.”

He added that Seyi had always displayed the drive to create and lead, commending him for transforming ideas into institutions and difficulties into opportunities.

“From an early age, you have shown determination and a desire to create and lead. I have watched you turn ideas into institutions and challenges into opportunities. In business and in service, you have shown that true success is not measured by wealth or power but by the impact we make and the lives we touch,” he stated.

The President described 40 as a special age that bridges youthful energy and mature wisdom, praising Seyi for carrying the Tinubu name with honour and upholding the values of discipline, integrity, and hard work.

“We are proud of the family you are building with Layal, your devotion as a husband and father, and your commitment to making a difference in your generation,” Tinubu said.

Concluding his message, the President prayed for divine blessings upon his son, saying:

“As you celebrate this milestone, remember that your strength lies in what you achieve and how you inspire others to believe in themselves. May God bless you with wisdom, good health, and peace. Happy 40th Birthday, my son. You have made us proud, and I know you will continue to make Nigeria proud.”