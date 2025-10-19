“The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Africa” premieres November

By Ayo Onikoyi

The glamour, drama, and sisterhood that define The Real Housewives franchise are set to reach dazzling new heights as Showmax announces the premiere of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa, debuting Friday, 28 November 2025.

The Showmax Original reality series unites some of Africa’s most iconic Housewives from five major cities—Lagos, Abuja, Durban, Johannesburg, and Nairobi—for an unforgettable adventure under the Brazilian sun. The show promises to deliver all the opulence, rivalry, and heartfelt connections fans have come to love, now with a pan-African twist.

Following the massive success of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: South Africa—one of Showmax’s most-watched series in 2024—this new edition marks a bold expansion of the franchise across the continent. Produced by GOAT Productions, the creative studio behind Unfollowed, Untied, and the award-winning Life With Kelly Khumalo Season 3, the series blends reality TV glamour with cross-cultural energy.

The all-star lineup features familiar faces who have shaped the Housewives phenomenon in their respective cities.

From Nigeria, The Real Housewives of Lagos’ Mariam Timmer—who has appeared in all three seasons—joins forces with The Real Housewives of Abuja’s Princess Jecoco, known for her poise and bold personality.

Representing Durban are three powerhouse personalities: Annie Mthembu, Angel Ndlela, and Jojo Robinson. Annie was part of the show’s first three seasons, Angel brought fresh fire in Seasons 4 and 5, and Jojo—who joined in Season 2—returns as one of the most experienced Housewives to date.

Flying the Johannesburg flag high are Madam Evodia Mogase and Christall Kay, two trailblazing stars from The Real Housewives of Johannesburg. Both were instrumental in launching the Housewives phenomenon in Africa, with Christall earning her reputation as the “comeback queen” after her celebrated return in The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: South Africa.

East Africa’s representation comes from Nairobi, with Dr Catherine Masitsa (popularly known as Dr C) and Zena Nyambu bringing Kenyan elegance and sophistication. Dr C has been a standout since Season 1, while Zena quickly became a fan favourite after joining the second season.

A Celebration of African Women and Culture

“At Showmax, our audiences have embraced The Real Housewives franchise with incredible enthusiasm,” said Atinuke Babatunde, Executive Head, Channels and Content West Africa at MultiChoice. “With The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa, we are telling stories that reflect our shared experiences while celebrating African women and the rich diversity of the continent.”

Barrie Kelly, VP of International Format Production and Development at NBCUniversal Formats, added: “Each African version of The Real Housewives captures the vibrant essence of its country. This all-star edition takes that energy global, uniting formidable women for an unforgettable journey to Brazil.”

From Beverly Hills to Brazil

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip concept first launched in the United States in 2021 on Peacock, produced by Shed Media, and has since expanded globally. The franchise continues to be distributed by NBCUniversal Formats, a division of Universal Studio Group.

With its stunning mix of personalities, exotic backdrops, and heartfelt storytelling, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa promises to be a defining reality TV moment—showcasing not just the glamour of African women but also their strength, ambition, and unity.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa premieres exclusively on Showmax on Friday, 28 November 2025.