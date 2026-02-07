Showmax unveils sizzling February lineup

By Benjamin Njoku

Showmax is set to bring the heat this February as it unveils an amazing lineup of new releases.

The streaming giant is featuring a refreshed slate of new and returning local and international titles for both weekly viewers and long-form bingers.

The second season of the epic series ‘Shaka iLembe”, which is now streaming opened the floodgate. Other exciting series include the ongoing Africa Magic favourites “Daughters of Water” (new episodes Tuesday – Thursday), “The Split” (new episodes Friday & Saturday) and The Low Priest (new episodes weekly), as well as the new dating reality TV show, Heartbeat (new episodes Monday). All episodes of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Africa are also available to binge as fans count down to the Reunion show.

International highlights include the comedy movie “The Naked Gun”, season two of the critically acclaimed drama “Landman”, “Star Trek: Starfleet Academy” season one, and “The Life of Chuck”, the Stephen King adaptation starring Tom Hiddleston and British Nigerian actor Chiwetel Ejiofor.

The Naked Gun, which is currently streaming on Showmax, has Oscar nominee Liam Neeson as Lt Frank Drebin Jr, who must follow in his father’s footsteps to lead Police Squad and save the world in

Named Best Comedy at the 2026 Critics’ Choice Awards, The Naked Gun co-stars Golden Globe nominee Pamela Anderson (The Last Showgirl, Baywatch) and Emmy winner Paul Walter Hauser (Cobra Kai, Black Bird). The series has an 87% critics’ rating, with New York Magazine hailing the spoof as “fall-out-of-your-seat-and-roll-on-the-floor hilarious.”

Set in the 32nd century, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy introduces viewers to a young group of cadets – the first in over a century – who come together to pursue a common dream of hope and optimism. Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself.



Leading the academy is Captain Nahla Ake, played by Oscar winner Holly Hunter, while Emmy nominees Tig Notaro and Robert Picardo reprise their roles as Jett Reno and The Doctor, as does Mary Wiseman as Sylvia Tilly. The new recruits include X Factor star Karim Diané while guest stars include Oscar nominee Paul Giamatti (Billions). As The Hollywood Reporter says: “Starfleet Academy has a crew worth following to the ends of the universe.”