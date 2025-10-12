Super Eagles set for closed-door training as preparation schedule unveiled for Benin clash

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have arrived in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, ahead of their crucial World Cup qualifying clash against Benin Republic, following a tense travel experience that briefly delayed their journey.

The team touched down safely at the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, at 8:05 a.m. on Sunday, after an unexpected mid-air scare forced their chartered flight to make an emergency return to Angola on Saturday.

Despite the travel setback, the Super Eagles are wasting no time as they prepare for Monday’s must-win fixture.

It was gathered that the team will hold a closed-door training session on Sunday evening at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

The session will be strictly private, with no media or public access, as head coach Eric Chelle and his technical crew focus on recovery and tactical fine-tuning ahead of the decisive encounter.

Also, a press conference has been slated for Monday evening at 6:00 p.m. at the stadium’s media centre, where Chelle and select players will address journalists.

This will be followed by the official training session, starting at 6:30 p.m., with the first 15 minutes open to media coverage before the team continues behind closed doors.

The Super Eagles’ meeting with Benin Republic comes at a critical point in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign, with Nigeria needing maximum points to keep their qualification hopes alive.

