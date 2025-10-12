Breaking: Super Eagles land in Uyo after emergency stop in Angola

The Super Eagles have arrived in Uyo, Akwa Ibom, after an unexpected mid-air scare forced their chartered flight to make an emergency return to Angola on Saturday.

The Super Eagles team touched down safely at the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, at 8:05 a.m. this morning.

The Nigerian delegation was en route from Polokwane, South Africa, to Uyo when their aircraft suffered a cracked windscreen shortly after taking off from Luanda, Angola, where it had stopped to refuel.

According to reports, the pilot maintained composure during the incident and skillfully guided the aircraft back to Luanda Airport, ensuring the safety of everyone on board. No injuries were recorded.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) confirmed that emergency logistics were swiftly activated, with another aircraft dispatched from Lagos to convey the team to Uyo.

The incident, however, caused a delay in the team’s scheduled arrival ahead of their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Benin Republic, a match that could define Nigeria’s qualification hopes.

With their safe landing now confirmed, focus shifts back to football as the Super Eagles aim to secure maximum points in what many have described as a “must-win” encounter.

