Study finds bitter-kola potential shield against drug-induced kidney damage

By Efe Onodjae

A recent study has uncovered the potential of bitter kola, a tropical African plant in protecting against kidney damage caused by certain drugs.

The research, led by a biochemist cum Faculty Researcher at Hallmark University, Dr. Ige Komolafe found that extracts from the plant’s root bark have strong antioxidants and nephroprotective properties that can prevent kidney tissue damage.

The study specifically points to the efficacy of bitter kola in preventing kidney damage caused by an antibiotic, gentamicin, said to be widely used across hospitals worldwide, but with dose-related kidney toxicity

Titled “Antioxidant Potentials and Nephroprotective Effects of Methanol Extract and Dichloromethane Fraction of Root Bark of Garcinia kola (Heckel) on Gentamicin-Induced Nephrotoxic Rats,” the work investigated effects of Garcinia kola extracts on gentamicin-induced nephrotoxicity in rats, discovering how its extracts helped restore kidney enzyme balance, prevent tissue inflammation, and improve overall organ health.

It found that Garcinia kola extracts have strong antioxidants and nephroprotective properties are capable of protecting kidney tissues from oxidative stress and cell damage.

Briefing journalists on the study recently, Komolafe said it was inspired by rising cases of chronic diseases and drug-induced toxicity that continue to strain healthcare systems.

He revealed that oxidative stress, ‘an imbalance between free radicals and antioxidants’ , remains a major factor behind kidney damage and other diseases globally, fuelled by factors as industrial pollution, poor diet, and excessive medication use.

The study thus comes handy in the ongoing global discourse on the importance of natural antioxidants in reducing oxidative stress.

He said, “Kidney disease is a major health concern globally. Our findings suggest that nature’s chemistry could hold the key to protecting millions from drug-induced kidney failure. By identifying safer, natural compounds that can mitigate these effects, we can work towards more sustainable and equitable healthcare solutions.”

The study coincides with growing global concern over kidney disease. Data fromthe National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) indicate that about one in seven adults in the United States has chronic kidney disease, often linked to high blood pressure, diabetes, and drug toxicity. Locally, over 25 million are estimated to be suffering from chronic kidney disease.

The researcher commented further that findings from the study have implications for both developed and developing countries, amid rising treatment cost in the U.S, and other Western countries and the continued search for safer natural alternatives to synthetic drugs.

Experts reckon that the work could help build a bridge between traditional wisdom and modern pharmacology, opening new paths for preventive medicine, and strengthening evidence that natural antioxidants can rival and potentially surpass modern synthetic drugs in safety, efficacy and sustainability.

Beyond research, Komolafe educates and mentors next generation of scientists, fostering a new wave of innovators who approach science as a means to address pressing global challenges. Over the years, his works have attracted international interest, linking African biodiversity with global biomedical research.