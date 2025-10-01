Students, read this before emailing your lecturer, by Ruth Oji

Dr. Ruth Oji

Your email to a lecturer says more about you than you think. Learn the do’s and don’ts that can make or break your first impression in university.

For many first-year students, university life comes with new freedoms and responsibilities. One of the most important — yet often overlooked — responsibilities is learning how to communicate with lecturers and academic staff. Unlike chatting with friends on WhatsApp, writing to a lecturer requires a level of courtesy and professionalism.

The truth is simple: the way you write your first email to a lecturer can create a lasting impression. It can build goodwill and open doors for support, or it can make you appear careless and unprepared. Unfortunately, many students stumble at this first step, sending poorly written messages that damage rather than strengthen their credibility.

My article this week outlines practical do’s and don’ts for writing to lecturers, with examples to help you communicate respectfully and effectively.

Why Does It Matter?

Lecturers receive dozens of emails every week — from students, colleagues, administrators, and external contacts. A poorly written email can easily get ignored or misinterpreted. But a clear, courteous one shows that you respect their time, value their input, and take your studies seriously.

Moreover, many lecturers keep a mental note of how students approach them. Your first email can set the tone for your entire relationship. It is important in determining whether they see you as a thoughtful, responsible student or one who cuts corners.

The Do’s

1. Use a Clear Subject Line

Instead of Help! or Question, write: Request for Clarification on Assignment Two (GST 111). A good subject line helps the lecturer know at a glance what your email is about.

2. Greet Respectfully

Begin with Dear Dr. Obiaya or Dear Professor Okonedo. Avoid informal greetings like Hi or Hey.

3. Introduce Yourself Briefly

Remember, you are one of many students. State your name, course, and year. For example: My name is Gift Attah, a first-year student in the Data Science Department.

4. Be Polite and Concise

Go straight to the point, but with courtesy. Instead of writing a long story about why you missed class, you might say: I was unwell and could not attend yesterday’s lecture. Could you kindly let me know how I might catch up on the missed work?

5. Close Properly

End with Thank you for your time or I appreciate your assistance. Sign off with Sincerely or Best regards, followed by your full name.

The Don’ts

1. Don’t Write Like a Text Message

Avoid shortcuts like u for you, plz for please, or emojis. These belong in chats, not professional emails.

2. Don’t Skip Context

A message like Sir, I need help with the assignment gives the lecturer no clue who you are or which assignment you mean. Always provide enough context.

3. Don’t Be Demanding

Instead of writing Send me the slides now, say Could you please share the slides when convenient? Politeness goes a long way.

4. Don’t Omit Your Name

Some students send emails without signing their names. Always include your full name — not just your first name. Tip: Go to your email settings and set up your signature. This will always accompany any email you send.

5. Don’t Forget to Proofread

A simple mistake like writing Dear Sir/Madam to a lecturer you know can appear careless. Take 30 seconds to re-read your message before sending.

A Good Example

Subject: Request for Clarification on Assignment Two (GST 111)

Dear Dr. Oji,

My name is Rebecca Edet, a first-year student in the Business Administration Department. I was reviewing Assignment Two and I am unclear about the second question on phonetics and phonology. Could you kindly clarify whether we are expected to analyse one sound or two?

Thank you very much for your time and guidance.

Best regards,

Rebecca Edet

A Bad Example

Subject: Question

Hi,

I don’t get the assignment. What do we do?

Thanks.

After the First Email, What Next?

Once you have mastered the basics, keep practicing. Over time, writing professional emails will become second nature. You will also find that lecturers are more willing to respond promptly and positively when you communicate well.

Remember: university is not just about learning theories and passing exams. It is also about developing life skills that prepare you for the workplace. Email writing is one such skill.

Writing your first email to a lecturer may feel intimidating, but it is an opportunity to set the right tone for your academic journey. By applying these do’s and avoiding the don’ts, you show respect for your lecturers, take responsibility for your learning, and build a habit of professionalism that will serve you for years to come.

So, before you hit send, pause for a moment. Ask yourself: is this email clear, polite, and professional? If the answer is yes, then you are well on your way to making the right impression. Congratulations!

•Ruth Karachi Benson Oji is an Associate Professor of Pragmatics and (Digital Media) Discourse Analysis at Pan-Atlantic University and Lead Consultant at Karuch Consulting Limited.