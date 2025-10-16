Stakeholders advocate robust data protection framework for digital economy

As Nigeria’s digital economy continues to expand, experts and key stakeholders have called for a stronger data protection framework to ensure accountability and safeguard citizens’ digital rights.

The call was made on Monday, October 13, 2025, in Abuja at the launch of The Legal Basis Project—an initiative developed by Tech Hive Advisory with the support of Meta. The project seeks to clarify the lawful basis for processing personal data and to promote privacy-conscious data practices across sectors.

The event brought together policymakers, legal experts, private-sector tech leaders, and regulators, including representatives from the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC), Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), and other stakeholders from academia, civil society, and the media.

Participants examined the legal bases that permit data processing — including consent, contract performance, legal obligations, protection of vital interests, and legitimate or public interest — and how these principles can be effectively applied within Nigeria’s data protection ecosystem.

In his keynote address, Mr. Solomon Musa Odole, Project Coordinator of the Nigeria Identification for Development (ID4D) Project, commended Tech Hive Advisory for its initiative, describing it as a “strategic intervention” that enhances lawful data processing and accountability.

“In today’s digital economy, data is often described as the new oil, but unlike oil, its value comes from trust — the trust that our information will be used lawfully, fairly, and for legitimate purposes,” Odole said.

“This trust depends on one critical element — the legal basis for processing personal data.”

He explained that the project was conceived to provide a clear understanding of the legal grounds for processing personal data under Nigeria’s Data Protection Act. Odole added that the initiative brings together experts from government, industry, academia, civil society, and the media to develop practical tools and resources that promote compliance and accountability.

Also speaking, Ridwan Oloyede, Emerging Technologies and Policy Lead and Co-founder of Tech Hive Advisory Africa, said the project aims to close existing knowledge gaps and align Nigeria’s data protection understanding with international best practices.

“The idea is to bring information closer to people, make it meaningful and actionable, and empower everyone through knowledge to make better-informed decisions,” he said.

“Everyone in the ecosystem — regulators, policymakers, businesses, and citizens — has a stake in ensuring responsible data use.”

Oloyede noted that the project provides toolkits, visualizations, decision trees, and educational games to simplify complex legal concepts and help individuals and organizations better understand lawful data processing.

Similarly, Tolu Akerele, Global Data Project Officer and ISMS Manager at Paystack Payment Limited, emphasized the importance of public education and awareness in promoting data protection.

“Beyond regulation, there must be mass education so that everyone instinctively understands that data use must have a legitimate and legal standing,” Akerele said. “Consent, for instance, must be freely given — not forced or coerced.”

In his remarks, Kamfon Josephneke, Senior Legislative Aide to the President of the Senate, called for a multisectoral approach to implementing data privacy laws and ensuring that all stakeholders are adequately informed about lawful data use.

He stressed that effective enforcement of legislation and regulations remains essential for building trust and accountability in Nigeria’s growing digital ecosystem.