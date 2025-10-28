Sowore expresses disappointment over US revocation of Wole Soyinka’s visa

Omoyele Sowore

Human rights activist and publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, has expressed disappointment over the revocation of Nobel laureate Professor Wole Soyinka’s United States visa, describing the action as “sad.”

Sowore, in a post on his Facebook page on Tuesday, condemned the development.

He wrote: “Donald Trump reportedly revokes U.S. visa of Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka! Sad! What the U.S. has become!”

His reaction followed Soyinka’s revelation that the U.S. government had withdrawn his visa, effectively preventing him from entering the country. The Nobel Laureate made the disclosure during a media briefing at Kongi’s Harvest Gallery, Freedom Park, Lagos Island.

“It is necessary for me to hold this conference so that people in the United States who are expecting me for this event or that event do not waste their time,” Soyinka said.

“I have no visa; I am banned, obviously, from the United States. And if you want to see me, you know where to find me.”

According to Soyinka, the U.S. Consulate informed him of the decision in a letter dated October 23, 2025. He said he was unaware of any wrongdoing that could have prompted the action, describing it as both surprising and unjustified.

The playwright and activist urged people to continue standing against all forms of discrimination and injustice, noting that such developments undermine the values of freedom and fairness.

Soyinka also recalled that he had maintained a cordial relationship with the United States for decades, except for periods of tension that arose during the administration of former President Donald Trump.

The revocation has since sparked widespread reactions, with many public figures, including Sowore, expressing concern over what they described as an unnecessary diplomatic embarrassment.

Vanguard News