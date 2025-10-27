Ekiti 2026: Intrigues, power-play as APC coronates candidate today

Gov Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State.

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

FEW months ago, the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Ekiti State had multiple aspirants seeking the party’s ticket for the 2026 governorship election namely, Governor Biodun Oyebanji, Kayode Ojo, Abimbola Olawumi, and Atinuke Omolayo.

However, the dynamic shifted in recent days as two aspirants, Ojo and Olawumi were disqualified by the National Working Committee, NWC over their inability to meet the necessary requirements of the party’s constitution.

That decision left only Oyebanji and Omolayo cleared to contest but Omolayo later voluntarily withdrew and endorsed the governor, which has made the national leadership of the party to adopt consensus option for the primary election in Ekiti today.

As a result, the party switched the mode of primary from direct (voting by delegates) to a consensus. So, a congress will ratify the constitution consensus aspirant, Oyebanji, as the standard bearer of the APC.

Backers and power Base

Due to the fact that Oyebanji is the incumbent governor, he benefits from the advantage of incumbency such as access to party machinery, structures, goodwill from his tenure so far and alignment with key stakeholders within APC.

Aside from being an incumbent with instrument of patronage, the party ticket was for him to lose. The party structure in the state, including chairmen of local governments aligned with his interest. Members of both State and National Assembly are also in tune with his second term ambition.

His successful screening at the National secretariat of the party was a forgone conclusion going by the body language and statement of the National Secretary of the party, Ajibola Basiru, which suggests that the party leadership at both state and national levels support Oyebanji’s second term ambition.

On the other hand, the aspirants who were disqualified like Ojo had previously claimed they had grassroots support and accused the governor’s allies of using petitions to disqualify rivals.

Tinubu’s role

Meanwhile, speaking with journalists at the state’s party secretariat in Ado-Ekiti on on Friday, October 24, Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, claimed that President Bola Tinubu had summoned Kayode Ojo to work with Oyebanji for the interest of the party.

Bamidele, who visited the state in preparation for the party’s primary was quoted saying, “Engr Kayode Ojo told me that Tinubu has talked to him to stay down, go back home and make peace.

“He told me that he didn’t go to court to seek redress because of the President’s advice and I gave him a hug. Ojo will come home as advised by Tinubu to ensure smooth campaign.

“I’m convinced he’s going to work closely with the party to ensure that we get what we want and give the Governor the honour he deserves.”

Oyebanji primed for ticket

Given the developments, the likelihood of Oyebanji not emerging the APC governorship nominee is almost nil.

This is because when an aspirant is disqualified or withdraws and endorses the governor, the party shifts to consensus mode and all that remains is legal or formal ratification via nomination congress, which the party has commenced in the state.

So in effect, this is not a competitive primary but a ratification of the incumbent as the party’s candidate.

Therefore, the probability that Oyebanji will get the ticket is virtually certain, barring some legal challenge or internal dissent after the congress.

Primary or coronation?

On paper, the APC will hold a nomination congress on Monday to ratify the candidate but because Oyebanji is now the only aspirant since other aspirants have either been disqualified or withdrawn in favour of him, it functions very much like a coronation.

It’s primary by consensus — publicity scribe

Speaking with Vanguard, Ekiti APC Publicity Secretary, Segun Dipe, said “If they say its coronation, we take that as a good observation but we can tell you that the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the constitution of our party have defined and described it as primary election by consensus, which is allowed. There are three types of primary as I always say, direct, indirect and consensus and all are legitimate and constitutional.

“So if they described consensus generally as coronation, so be it. It is the voice of the people, everybody is going in to support the aspirant that remains. While some aspirants have been disqualified and others have stepped down, remaining only one candidate in the race, we can’t start shopping for additional candidates, so we have to go with the candidate that people have confidence in and qualified to contest. So, if they described that as coronation, it’s okay.”

On Kayode Ojo’s disqualification, he said “Ojo deliberately disqualified himself by not following the guidelines of the party. You see, if you don’t do JAMB, you can’t go to university, if you don’t follow our guidelines as a party , you can’t be the flag bearer of our party.

“He deliberately disqualified himself by not following the party’s rule. Those who disqualified him does not even know him, they just have to look at the guidelines and he was assessed based on the guidelines. They are not people from Ekiti, they are at the national secretariat of our party, so you can take it that he disqualified himself. Maybe he deliberately disqualified himself so that Oyebanji can have a field day but nobody has such powers here in Ekiti to disqualify any aspirant,” Dipe said.

Intrigues that cleared way for Oyabanji

However, Lanre Ogunsuyi, a public affairs analyst and former Commissioner for information and Civic Orientation in Ekiti, opined that “the gubernatorial primary in Ekiti State is currently embroiled in controversy. The party’s national working committee disqualified some aspirants, effectively clearing the path for Governor Oyebanji to emerge as the consensus candidate. However, hundreds of party members protested at the APC national secretariat in Abuja, rejecting the consensus arrangement and demanding a transparent and thorough primary election

“The Party’s decision to disqualify Kayode Ojo and one other female aspirant, Abimbola Olawumi has been met with resistance, especially from Ojo’s supporters, who claimed it was unfair and aimed at imposing Oyebanji as the sole consensus candidate on the party. The APC has opted for consensus but Ojo supporters continue to demand for primary election, citing the need for deepening democratic processes.”

While the protest continues, the primary goes on this morning. The situation remains tense, with the party under pressure to address the concerns of Ojo’s supporters and ensure a credible primary.

Election in Ekiti State has always been conflict-ridden and most of the election from primary to general elections have always ended in the court. One hopes that this one will be an exception and the party leadership will be able to resolve this lingering crisis which would further lead to democratic deepening in Ekiti State.

Political Atmosphere in Ekiti State

From what has been observed, there is a sense of consolidation around the incumbent within the APC. Party organs have shifted mode i.e from competitive primary to consensus, suggesting that internal negotiations and leadership decisions have already settled the matter in favour of continuity.

At the same time, a slight tension is still visible, as supporters of Ojo stormed the party’s headquarters in Abuja, demanding his reinstatement as an aspirant for the primary election.

The state on Friday also witnessed the arrival of the party’s election committee members led by the Chairman of the Delegate Congress who is the Chairman of APC in Edo State, Jarret Tenebe.

488 delegates ineligible to vote

Speaking with journalists, Tenebe revealed that 488 people who are non-financial members of the party will not be allowed to vote, pleading with members and stakeholders of the people to ensure conduct of a free and fair delegate Congress.

However, the fact that many groups, both state and national have endorsed Oyebanji suggests alignment with national power structures, which may reassure some supporters but alienate others who prefer grassroots competitiveness.

Rather than an atmosphere of competition, it might probably be an environment of managed succession as the party appears to be closing ranks to present a united front for the 2026 governorship election in Ekiti.

