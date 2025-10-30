S/ West Summit: Governors, stakeholders advocate for regional integration

southwest governors to take action against bandits influx

…laments deplorable federal roads

—- Support Tinubu’s bold economic reforms

— Wants public enlightenment of fed govt policies, programs

By Dayo Johnson & Rotimi Ojomoyela, Akure

The South West Governors and other stakeholders in the region, have advocated for accelerated regional integration through strategic infrastructure projects, including intra-regional railway networks, industrial hubs, and farm settlements.

They, also, in a communique issued after a two day summit, held in Akure, the Ondo state capital, equally called the attention of the federal government to the deplorable conditions of some of the federal roads in the region.

The South West summit was attended by the state governor’s in the region, their deputies, Ministers, traditional rulers and other stakeholders in the region.

According to them, “These transformative projects in the region, will enhance trade, create jobs, boost food security, and strengthen economic ties among Southwest states, while strengthening the region’s position as Nigeria’s economic powerhouse.

‎”We call the attention of the Federal Government to the deplorable conditions of some of the federal roads in the Southwest, including the Ibadan-Ife-Ilesha federal highway, the Lagos–Abeokuta expressway, the Ita-Owure–Ado-Ekiti highway, and the Ifaki–Lokoja highway.

‎They asked “the Federal Government to intensify public enlightenment and information dissemination on the government’s policies, programs, and expected impacts, recognizing that citizens require clear, transparent, and regular communication to fully understand policy rationale, and implementation timelines, as well as measurable outcomes.

On political leadership and governance, they said that “Political leaders at all levels of government must be guided by vision, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to the welfare of the people rather than narrow partisan interests. Good governance requires prioritization of citizens’ needs in all policy decisions and resource allocations, and this should be done with accountability and transparency.

The Southwest stakeholders express strong support for the bold economic reforms being implemented by the Federal Government under the leadership of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, acknowledging that while these reforms may present short-term challenges, they are essential for Nigeria’s long-term economic stability and prosperity.

On Yoruba Unity and Governance, the

‎” summit calls for strengthened Yoruba unity and solidarity across all Southwest states and extended Yoruba communities, committing to transcend partisan political differences in pursuit of collective regional development and the advancement of our shared cultural heritage and economic posterity.

‎”The Southwest region resolves to reclaim and strengthen its historical position as Nigeria’s space center in development, innovation, and good governance, committing to serve as a model for democratic engagement, economic transformation, and social progress.

‎”The southwest summit shall be institutionalized as an annual event to ensure sustained dialogue between government and citizens, providing a consistent platform for policy assessment, stakeholder feedback, and collaboration for regional development. Sector-specific working groups shall be established to provide continuous input on policy development and implementation, meeting regularly to review progress, address challenges, and make evidence-based recommendations to the government.

‎”We expressed our gratitude to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for approving the participation of the Federal Government representatives; His Excellency, Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, and the government and people of Ondo State, for their exceptional hospitality and organization of this historic summit; all Southwest governors for their solidarity and commitment as co-hosts of the summit; Chief Reuben Fasoranti and the entire Afenifere leadership for their vision and guidance; and the DAWN Commission for technical partnership and coordination.

‎The summit resolved to submit the communique to the President for consideration and action, and also to transmit resolutions to the relevant federal ministries, departments, and agencies.