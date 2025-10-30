Rising Star Spotlight: Deltaboy proves his mettle with ‘Overcomer’

By Mide Ajayi

My attention was recently drawn to a promising new voice in the Nigerian music scene, Deltaboy, a fast-emerging artist whose name is steadily gaining traction among afrofusion enthusiasts. Ordinarily, I prefer to research an artist before diving into their music, and my findings were quite impressive.

Born and raised in Delta State, Nigeria, and now based in the United Kingdom, Deltaboy embodies the blend of local authenticity and international ambition that defines today’s evolving soundscape.

His latest project, the EP titled “Overcomer,” is a heartfelt and confident showcase of artistic growth. The collection skillfully fuses afro-fusion rhythms with contemporary street influences, delivering a refreshing yet grounded listening experience.

Each track carries a distinct identity while maintaining consistency in storytelling and delivery. A clear standout is “London Burger,” a vibrant, catchy anthem that highlights Deltaboy’s charisma and knack for memorable melodies. Its infectious hook and relatable theme make it an instant favorite among listeners.

While certain moments might benefit from greater vocal refinement and tighter transitions, “Overcomer” ultimately achieves its purpose. It connects, uplifts, and entertains. It’s a reflection of an artist who understands his journey and message. With this project, Deltaboy takes a bold step forward, offering a sound that balances heart, ambition, and groove. His artistry captures the essence of modern afro-fusion versatile, emotional, and deeply rooted in self-belief.

With “London Burger,” Deltaboy delivers a refreshing dose of positive lyricism layered over smooth afro-fusion production. The track stands out for its uplifting message and polished sound, showcasing his ability to blend feel good energy with authenticity. Overall, it’s a confident and inspiring debut that hints at an artist with undeniable promise.

Mide Ajayi, an analyst, wrote in from Lagos

