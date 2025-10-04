RIP, SOMTO MADUAGWU: 1995 – 2025

The news of the death of Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu, lawyer, women rights advocate, TV producer, reporter and anchor, is shocking and painful. I never knew Somto before she met her untimely death. These days, I watch television sparingly, so I am not familiar with some of the new TV personalities. I learnt she joined Arise TV in 2024 and had participated previously in beauty pageants. But I was distraught and felt personally touched for some reasons. One she was 29 years. My eldest daughter is in her 20s. So, I can emphatise and imagine the pain this tragedy has brought to her parents, family, friends and former colleagues. Can you imagine that? All of a sudden, they are “former colleagues.” Just like that!

Two, I celebrate Nigerian youths who achieve milestones or strive for excellence. Unfortunately, Somto’s is posthumous. Many people know that I am a diehard Nigerian and a Nigerian advocate. I don’t like sentences such as “Nigeria is finished,” “May Nigeria not happen to you.” “Nigeria can never be good.” I am a realist but I don’t like such negative mindsets. Every society has the good, the bad and the ugly. Nigerians have been killed in America, Europe, other African countries and Asia. She was Nigerian-British but decided to live in Nigeria by choice. Unfortunately, Nigerian Police, FCT Command and the Maitama General Hospital allegedly failed Somto. I prefer specifics to generalisation. I am always sad but not deterred when such incidents throw a spanner into my efforts to defend and celebrate Nigeria and Nigerians. I can not defend what I consider wrong.

Incidentally, Somto also twitted: “I pray Nigeria never happens to me.” It’s not Nigeria that happened to you, Somto. The Nigerian Police, FCT Command and the Maitama General Hospital are allegedly culpable for your death, according to the family, sources close to your family and eyewitness accounts. The FCT Police allegedly arrived late at the apartment block in Katampe, in Mabuishi District, Abuja, where she lived after the robbers were done wrecking havoc. But Somto and the late security guard were still alive. The police allegedly didn’t take Somto and the injured guard immediately to the hospital because they didn’t have fuel in their vehicle although the police gave a contrary account. A thorough investigation is needed to unravel circumstances that made Somto to take the deadly jump that let to her death because of the conflicting accounts.

A very reliable family source said Somto didn’t jump because of the fear of the armed robbers’ bullets, but the robbers are proximately responsible for her death. The FCT Police allegedly failed her twice and the medical officers of Maitama General Hospital were were slow to act. Nothing can bring her and the guard back, but let the truth be known. According to the family and neighbours, she was still alive, but badly injured when she hit the ground after jumping from her third floor apartment. She was taken to the hospital, alongside the guard who was shot, but the hospital initially refused to treat them because there was no proper identification. Even if it’s prerequisite, it shouldn’t apply to emergencies. Somto and the security man were not expected to be with their ID cards. Some hospital staff sometimes behave like zombies. There’s something called “common sense.” Apply yours! If you refuse to, you bear the consequences if anything goes wrong.

Gunshot victims deserve to live even if the hospital suspects that they are criminals. Treat first and report to the police, let the police do their work. If you allow an alleged criminal to die, you have denied the police the opportunity to extract valuable information. Even though the police have advised hospitals over time to treat first, then report to the police, we still have reported cases of medical personnel asking for police report before commencing treatment.

I was taken to a hospital emergency unit in the UK twice. Although I had to join the queue, there was no unnecessary protocol. The second time, I was admitted and spent two days there. The young medical doctor who handled my case the first time was racist which impeded him in the performance of his duties. His colleague, fellow Caucasian, who reviewed my case the second time reported him for negligence and he was suspended. Abroad doctors take their Hippocratic Oath seriously because they can easily lose their licenses or get suspended for infractions. It’s different here. Patients are allowed to die because of insistence of payment of deposits or following rigid laid down protocols. Our emergency units are a joke. Most times, there is nothing emergency about them. It’s just the usual slow routine. Government-owned hospitals are worse. Even specialist hospitals and university teaching hospitals are not spared. I have personal experiences.

Some Nigerian medical personnel migrating abroad go with their bad and unprofessional behaviour. The worst treatment I got while I was hospitalised in London was from four Nigerians, two Ghanaians and one South African medical personnel. They could have been sacked or suspended if I reported them. But I felt they were the breadwinners of their immediate families and probably extended families in England and back home in Africa. It’s only the South African I threatened to report if she didn’t apologise because she went too far and she did. Let me quickly add that some Nigerian and African medical personnel treated me like a brother. I remain grateful to them.

There is something about Nigerians in uniforms that make them feel like demi-gods meant to be worshiped. It’s not only those ones carrying guns. Even the private guard at the gates wants to be worshiped. You are allowed to drive in and park based on the type of vehicle you came with or if you gave them money each time you came around or regularly. Stop giving them money and you are ordered to park outside after a while.

I learnt the Federal Capital Authority is upgrading health facilities at the government-owned hospitals, but world-class facilities with medical personnel who are devoid of professionalism, empathy and a high duty of care is “no work done.” In London “ambulance response times …aim for an average of 7 minutes for the most life-threatening calls (Category 1) and an average of 18 minutes for Category 2 (urgent) calls.” The FCT should have enough ambulances and set this kind of targets to avoid recurrence of what happened to Somto and the guard.

Our Polices seems to be like Nigerian government-owned universities. Yes, they are underfunded, but their major problem seems to be the misapplication of the funds that they get. Nigerians provide money for fuel and logistics before the police can handle their cases. This is an abnormality. We can’t build a Nigeria of our dreams by normalising such abnormalities. The police should not fail Somto the third time. They must arrest the robbers who caused her death and the guard’s.

My condolences to the families of Somto and the late guard. My condolences also to her colleagues at Arise TV. They described her as a private but sweet soul. She was a junior professional colleague I never knew at far or close quarters, but I consider her death a personal loss. I am feeling like I should start watching TV more often. Only if I can find or create the time.