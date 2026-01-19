Residents scoop fuel as a diesel tanker falls at Tincan Liverpool Bridge

A diesel tanker has toppled over on the Tincan Liverpool Bridge in Apapa, Lagos, triggering a rush by residents and passersby to collect the highly combustible fuel spilling from the vehicle.

Witnesses said the tanker capsized during Monday’s early morning rush hour, with traffic management officials absent from the scene when the incident was first reported.

A Channels Television video showed people converging on the site with jerrycans and containers of various shapes and sizes to collect the spilled product.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority announced on X that emergency responders had contained the situation and reopened the affected route.

“The road on Liverpool bridge inward Apapa that was cordoned off has been reopened after the contents have been neutralised by men of Lagos State Fire Service,” the agency stated.

“LASTMA officials are doing the needful, and traffic is expected to move better, while we await the arrival of a tow truck.”

The agency had earlier disclosed that fire service personnel and rescue teams were managing the incident while traffic flow was being controlled.

Men of the Lagos State Fire Service and rescue team are on the ground doing the needful. Pending the recovery, Liverpool Bridge has been cordoned off, and the counterflow traffic control method is in use. Vehicular movement along the corridor is very slow. Plan your movement,” the agency said.

The incident mirrors previous fuel scooping episodes across Nigeria that have resulted in deadly explosions.

In October 2024, more than 100 people perished after a petrol tanker burst into flames along the Kano-Hadejia expressway in Jigawa State. The majority of casualties were individuals attempting to retrieve fuel from the fallen tanker.

A similar tragedy occurred in October 2025 when a petrol tanker ignited in Essa community on the Agaie-Bida road in Niger State’s Katcha Local Government Area, killing numerous residents who had arrived to collect fuel following the vehicle’s overturn.

Vanguard News