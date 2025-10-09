Reps probe $18bn spent on refineries rehabilitation

File image

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives, on Thursday, resolved to investigate the continued non-functionality of Nigeria’s three state-owned refineries – Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna – despite over $18 billion reportedly spent on their rehabilitation over the past two decades.

This followed the adoption of a motion on the “Non-functionality of State-owned Refineries” moved by Sesi Oluwaseun Whingan during plenary in Abuja.

Whingan expressed deep concern that despite repeated promises and massive investments in turnaround maintenance, the refineries remain comatose, forcing Nigeria to rely heavily on imported petroleum products.

… Dangote

He recalled that in 2007, under former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration, Alhaji Aliko Dangote and other private investors had acquired the refineries.

But the transaction was later reversed by the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, who opted for government-led rehabilitation a decision that has yielded no tangible results.

Whingan noted that both Dangote and Obasanjo had recently described the refineries as unviable, saying the billions sunk into their repairs were wasted.

Their statements, he said, have renewed public outrage over possible mismanagement of public funds.

The lawmaker cited comments by the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Limited, Engr. Bayo Ojulari, who in an interview on July 10, distanced the current administration from the alleged mismanagement of the refineries and hinted at the possible sale of the assets.

“The revelation by the NNPC GCEO confirms that despite huge budgetary allocations over the years, the refineries remain non-functional,” Whingan lamented. He described the situation as a gross misuse of public funds and a betrayal of public trust.

He warned that Nigeria’s energy security and economic stability were at risk, especially following the removal of petrol subsidy, stressing that the absence of functional refineries aggravates inflation and public hardship.

C’ttee probe

The House referred the motion to Committees on Gas resources, Public Assets, Petroleum Upstream, Midstream and Downstream to:

*Investigate all funds appropriated and disbursed for the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna refineries between 2010 and 2024;

*Ascertain the current operational status of the refineries, and

*Examine how public funds were utilised;

*Identify agencies or individuals responsible for infractions or mismanagement.

The committees are expected to report back to the House within four weeks for further legislative action.

