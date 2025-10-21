Reps pass bill to exempt police from Contributory Pension Scheme

…As Bill to Amend Armed Forces Act Scales Second Reading

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a bill seeking to establish the Nigeria Police Force Pension Board and exempt police personnel from the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

The bill, which scaled through third (final) reading, seeks to create a dedicated pension board to oversee the administration of pensions, gratuities, and other retirement benefits for serving and retired officers of the Nigeria Police Force.

Titled “A Bill for an Act to Establish the Nigerian Police Force Pension Board charged with the Responsibility of Administering the Pension Scheme for the Personnel of the Force and to Exempt the Force from the Application of the Contributory Pension Scheme under the Pension Reform Act, 2014 and for Related Matters (HB. 979),” the legislation was sponsored by the House Leader, Hon. Julius Ihonvbere.

According to Ihonvbere, the proposed law aims to address persistent complaints by police personnel over delays, inequities, and bureaucratic bottlenecks under the current contributory pension system managed by the National Pension Commission (PenCom).

The passage of the bill coincided with a protest by retired police officers at the National Assembly complex, who decried the hardship they face under the existing pension arrangement.

If signed into law and the board established, the Nigeria Police Force Pension Board will have the mandate to manage and disburse retirement benefits directly, providing a system tailored to the peculiar needs and risks associated with police service.

Meanwhile, the House also passed for second reading a separate bill seeking to amend the Armed Forces Act, Cap A20, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004. The bill was sponsored by Hon. Aminu Balele, Hon. Midala Usman, and Hon. Daniel Asama.

The proposed amendment aims to clarify the roles, responsibilities, and command structure of the Armed Forces to enhance discipline, coordination, and operational efficiency.

Leading the debate, Hon. Usman explained that the bill would strengthen the command authority of the Chief of Defence Staff and Service Chiefs, ensure effective civilian oversight, and promote accountability and discipline within the military.

“This amendment seeks to clearly define the composition, command, and operational responsibilities of the Armed Forces, as well as delineate the functions of the Armed Forces Council, the Minister of Defence, and the Service Chiefs,” Usman said.

He added that the bill’s provisions would help improve the Armed Forces’ response to security challenges by ensuring clarity in command and operational efficiency.