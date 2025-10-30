Religious leaders call for national policy to strengthen unity, justice in Nigeria

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Christian Awareness Initiative of Nigeria (CHAIN) has urged the Federal Government to adopt a National Policy on Freedom of Religion or Belief (FoRB) to ensure equal protection and opportunities for all faiths, free from fear, restriction, or discrimination.

The call was made in a communiqué signed by CHAIN CEO, Rev. (Dr.) Joseph John Hayab, and Chairman, Rev. Yunusa Nmadu (Jnr), following a one-day roundtable conference themed “Building Synergy Among Faith-Based NGOs for Freedom of Religion or Belief.”

The conference brought together faith leaders, human rights advocates, and civil society actors from across Nigeria, including representatives from Christian Solidarity Worldwide Nigeria (CSWN), Stephanos Foundation, Christian Lawyers Fellowship of Nigeria (CLASFON), Freedom Africa, Catholic Interreligious Dialogue Commission, Global Freedom Network, NEMA, World Council of Churches (Africa Office), CRUDAN, International Christian Concern (ICC), Faith and Freedom Africa Initiative (FFAI), Para and Fummi Malam Peace Foundation, and the media.

Participants emphasized the need for government neutrality in religious matters to ensure citizens can freely practice their faiths without intimidation or discrimination.

“Nigeria’s unity and peace depend on the government’s ability to guarantee equal protection for every religion and belief system. The state must remain neutral in order to preserve justice and national cohesion,” the communiqué stated.

Faith actors warned that state promotion or enforcement of a particular religion undermines neutrality and compromises the protection of all citizens. They noted that freedom of religion and belief is both a constitutional and moral imperative for building an inclusive and peaceful nation.

The forum expressed concern over rising violations of citizens’ rights, stressing that such acts threaten Nigeria’s unity and international standing. Participants also called for the establishment of a Special Council on Freedom of Religion to monitor, investigate, and address violations, and urged the government to strengthen judicial independence while holding law enforcement accountable for failing to prevent or punish religiously motivated violence.

The communiqué underscored that freedom of religion protects individuals, not religions, and should extend to all, including minority faiths or those with no faith. It also recommended interfaith dialogue, public enlightenment, and FoRB education in schools to foster mutual respect and understanding from an early age.

The roundtable commended presentations by Prof. Sam Amadi and Barr. Joseph Danboyi, and lauded CHAIN’s leadership for providing a platform to unite Nigerians in pursuit of justice and peaceful coexistence.

The conference concluded with a collective commitment to promote tolerance, equity, and respect for human dignity, encouraging Nigerians to serve as ambassadors of peace and defenders of shared humanity.