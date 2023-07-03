Amend constitution to resolve disputes before swearing in elected officials – Anglican Church tells NASS

By Anayo Okoli

THE Anglican Church has called on the newly inaugurated members of the 10th National Assembly to amend the Constitution to make it mandatory for election disputes to be resolved before a winner is inaugurated.

This, the church said, would allow the winner to concentrate on the job of governance without distractions.

The position of the church was contained in communiqué issued at the 3rd Session of the 18th Synod of the Diocese of Enugu, Anglican Communion, held at the Cathedral Church of the Good Shepherd, Enugu.

The Synod frowned at the sudden removal of fuel subsidy without any palliatives; a development that has increased the hardship in the country and calls on President Bola Tinubu to direct immediate application of measures to alleviate the suffering of the people.

The Synod also frowned at INEC’s failure to keep to its promises of free, fair and credible elections, particularly the promise of use of BIVAS and immediate transmission of results through the IREV portal.

The Synod expressed dissatisfaction with the conduct of INEC which portrayed the institution as being partisan in the ongoing election petition matters and urges the commission to immediately retrace its steps.

The Synod calls for the strengthening of INEC by making it truly independent by ensuring the appointments of credible persons as chairman and commissioners.

The communiqué expressed dismayed at the erosion of confidence of Nigerians in the judiciary and urges the judiciary to use the opportunity of the current election tribunals to regain peoples’ confidence by dispensing justice without fear or favour.

On security, the Synod welcomed the recent appointments of service chiefs by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for its reflection of the federal character principle and particularly the appointment of a South Easterner as one of the service chiefs.

The Synod therefore charged the newly appointed service chiefs to live up to expectations of Nigerians.

The Synod noted that insecurity has not abated in the country despite the enormous resources committed towards the fight of insecurity and condemned the incessant attacks on the people of Southern Kaduna and Christian Community in Plateau State, and called on President Tinubu to address the menace.