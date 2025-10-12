Prostate: Nigerian hospital makes history, performs 1st Urolift surgery in Nigeria

…Offers new hope for men battling prostate problems

By Chioma Obinna

Nigeria may soon become a medical tourism destination of choice for prostate treatment, following a historic medical breakthrough at The Prostate Clinic, TPC, in Lagos, where a team led by Professor Kingsley Ekwueme, Consultant Urological, Laparoscopic, and Robotic Surgeon, successfully performed the first UroLift surgery in Nigeria.



The clinic, founded by Professor Ekwueme, a Nigerian medical expert who returned from the diaspora, is blazing a trail in advanced prostate care that could end years of costly dependence on foreign hospitals.



For decades, thousands of Nigerians have spent millions abroad seeking prostate treatment sometimes paying with their lives in the process. It is estimated that the country loses over billions annually to medical tourism, much of it driven by men battling prostate enlargement and other urological disorders.

However, with this milestone, hope is on the horizon for Nigerian men, as cutting-edge interventions once available only overseas can now be accessed locally—safe, effective, and affordable.



It was like a scene from a Hollywood medical drama when Vanguard witnessed the live demonstration of the groundbreaking procedure, known medically as the Prostate Urethral Lift or UroLift.



The procedure can be described as a smooth ride. Once the telescope was introduced into the patient’s urethra, the prostate was visualised and its relationship with the bladder mapped out. The UroLift implants were then deployed like a stapler to separate the obstructing prostate.

It was straightforward and was performed under an hour to accomplish—with no cuts or tissue removed.

The remarkable part, according to Ekwueme, was that erection and ejaculation are preserved, unlike in many conventional surgeries.

One thing that stood out was the professionalism exhibited by Prof. Ekwueme and his team. Every action in the theatre was taken with meticulous care; there was no room for guesswork.

Addressing journalists after the surgery, Prof. Ekwueme described the event as “truly historic.”

“Today, I’ve performed the first UroLift procedure in Africa, and that’s indeed a milestone.

“This new minimally invasive treatment for prostate enlargement offers the unique advantage that erection and ejaculation are fully preserved after the operation.”

The globally acclaimed Urological and Robotic Surgeon explained that the UroLift procedure is suitable for men whose prostate size does not exceed 80 millilitres and can be performed under local or spinal anaesthesia. Patients typically return home the same day, unlike traditional procedures that require hospital admission.

According to the World Health Organisation, WHO, prostate disorders especially prostate cancer and benign enlargement have become a significant health burden in Nigeria. WHO estimates that one in six Nigerian men will develop a prostate condition in his lifetime, while prostate cancer accounts for over 29 percent of all male cancers in the country.

Experts attribute the high mortality rate to poor screening culture, late presentation, and inadequate access to modern treatment options.

The acclaimed Urological and Robotic Surgeon believe innovations like the UroLift procedure can significantly reduce the burden by offering timely, safe, and effective care within Nigeria.

Ekwueme expressed optimism that the new procedure would help reduce Nigeria’s heavy dependence on foreign medical care.

“Nigerians travel abroad for treatment and are often mistreated without respect,” he lamented.

“With the UroLift now available here, patients no longer need to travel overseas in search of help. It’s safe, modern, and accessible right here in Nigeria.”

He added that beyond saving costs, the local availability of such advanced treatment ensures better follow-up, continuity of care, and quality control—factors often missing when Nigerians seek care abroad.

Explaining the dangers of untreated prostate problems, Ekwueme said the condition can either be benign or malignant, but benign enlargement remains the most common.

“When a man begins to wake up several times at night to urinate, or loses control of his bladder, that’s a warning sign,” he said.

“If untreated, it can lead to total blockage of urine flow, cause severe pain, damage the bladder, and even result in kidney failure.”

He warned that prolonged strain on the bladder can permanently weaken its muscle.

“Once that happens, it becomes irreversible.The only way to prevent it is through early diagnosis and timely treatment.”

The major advantage of the UroLift, according to Ekwueme, is its ability to restore normal urinary function without affecting sexual performance—a fear that keeps many men from seeking treatment.

“There’s no effect on erection and no loss of ejaculation,” he assured. “For young men who still wish to father children, that makes all the difference.”

He said The Prostate Clinic will continue to push boundaries by introducing more cutting-edge technologies to Nigeria and across Africa.

“Our goal is to make Nigeria the prostate treatment hub of Africa,” Ekwueme said. “We’ve successfully launched robotic surgeries for prostate cancer and now the first UroLift in Nigeria. This is just the beginning.”