Prof. Mahmoud Bukar Maina: A neuroscientist shaping the future of African research

By Charly Agwam

From building world-class scientific capacity in one of Nigeria’s most underserved regions to mentoring the next generation of African researchers, Prof. Mahmoud Bukar Maina has become a driving force for neuroscience and science development on the continent.

Founder of the Biomedical Science Research & Training Centre (BioRTC) in Yobe State, his journey from Nguru to the global stage is defined not only by prestigious fellowships and publications in leading journals, but by institution-building initiatives that are reshaping the future of African science.

In this exclusive interview, he reflects on his path, his vision for African science, and what it will take for Nigerian universities to compete globally.

Q: Congratulations, Prof. Maina. Newgate University have recently confirmed you as a Professor of Neuroscience. How does this milestone feel to you personally?

Thank you very much. Alhamdulillah, I am truly grateful to Allah for granting me the strength, opportunities, and support that have made this journey possible. It feels both humbling and fulfilling. I often think back to my undergraduate days when I would jokingly tell friends that I would become a professor and win a Nobel Prize by the age of 30. Of course, I later realised how naïve that was. Over time, I came to understand that titles and prizes are not the real goal; what truly matters is the quality of the work and the impact it has on people’s lives. Reaching this milestone now is therefore special — not just for me personally, but also as a recognition of the collective effort of mentors, colleagues, students, and institutions who have supported me. More importantly, it comes with responsibility: to use this position as a platform to strengthen research, mentor the next generation, and inspire more African scientists to believe that they, too, can make a global impact.

Q: Can you take us back to your early days in Nguru, Damaturu and Maiduguri — what first inspired you to pursue neuroscience?

My inspiration really came from my early experiences growing up in Nguru. I often saw people with mental health challenges being stigmatised. In Hausa, we would say ‘masu cutar kwakwalwa’, meaning those with brain disease. That made me wonder: why do some people develop these conditions? What is really happening inside the brain? Later, during my undergraduate degree in Human Anatomy at the University of Maiduguri, I learned more about the biology of the brain and realised that to truly understand these conditions, I needed to go deeper into neuroscience. With that in mind, I deliberately chose to do my National Service at the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital in Maiduguri. Being in that environment, occasionally seeing patients and interacting with psychiatrists, gave me first-hand exposure to the realities of brain disorders. That experience was instrumental in my decision to pursue an MSc in Cellular and Molecular Neuroscience in the UK, a move that truly set me on the path to becoming a neuroscientist.

Q: Your work has appeared in journals like Nature Communications, The Lancet Neurology and Alzheimer’s and Dementia. For a lay reader, what exactly is your research about and why is it important?

Dementia is a serious brain condition that gradually robs people of their memory, clarity of thought, and ability to live independently. My research focuses on understanding Alzheimer’s disease, the leading cause of dementia worldwide. Two proteins, called amyloid and tau, play a central role in damaging brain cells in Alzheimer’s disease. My earlier work helped reveal how these proteins become toxic, and how stress inside brain cells worsens the disease.

But there is a bigger challenge: almost all of what we know about Alzheimer’s disease comes from research in European or North American populations. Yet the disease affects Africans too, and sometimes in different ways. For example, the major risk gene for Alzheimer’s disease, called APOE, behaves differently in Africans compared to Europeans. That means that if we don’t study African populations, we risk missing key pieces of the puzzle, and treatments developed elsewhere may not work the same way in our population.

To change this, my team has built Africa’s first open-access stem cell biobank from indigenous Nigerians. We do this by reprogramming skin or blood cells into stem cells and eventually into brain cells in the lab. This enables us to investigate how African genetic backgrounds impact Alzheimer’s disease development and progression. However, the exciting part is that the same stem cells we generate can also be transformed into any cell type, such as kidney, liver, or heart cells. That means our models can help us understand a wide range of diseases beyond the brain.

This also opens the door for drug screening using cells from our own population. Instead of only relying on data from other parts of the world, we will be able to test how new drugs interact with African cells and even predict which treatments may work best for our people. So, the impact goes far beyond neuroscience: we are building a foundation for precision medicine in Africa, while also contributing to global science.

Q: You’ve travelled widely for your research. Which countries have you visited, and what experiences stood out most?

In addition to travelling across several African countries, and of course within the UK where I live, I have also had the opportunity to visit the USA and a number of European countries, including France, Switzerland, Spain, and Italy.

One experience that really stood out was attending the Tau Consortium Investigators’ Meeting in Boston in 2023. It’s a highly exclusive gathering of leading dementia scientists from around the world. What struck me was not only being in the same room as some of the greatest minds in the field, but also the spirit of the community. Despite their status, everyone was supportive, approachable, and genuinely engaging. I made several meaningful connections there that continue to shape my work.

Another memorable experience was attending the IBRO World Congress in 2023 in Granada, Spain. Beyond the stimulating science, what made it special was the chance to explore the beautiful city. I took time to visit the Alhambra, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, which was a breathtaking reminder of how science and culture can enrich each other when you travel.

Q: Many young academics in Nigeria complain that to publish you must “pay-to-publish,” and unfortunately we’ve also seen a rise of quack researchers filling their CVs with predatory journals. Yet you already have over 70 publications in globally respected outlets. How did you achieve this? Did you ever have to pay, and how do you measure the real caliber of research?

I was fortunate to have mentors early in my career who guided me towards the right outlets to publish in. They helped me understand that science from Nigeria or anywhere else can be published in high-profile international journals. The deciding factor is always the quality of the work, not the country of origin.

It is also important to distinguish between open-access and closed-access publishing. Closed-access journals usually cover their costs through subscriptions, so authors often do not pay. Open-access journals make articles freely available to everyone, but they charge authors an article processing fee to cover costs. In my case, those costs were usually paid by research funders. Sometimes, if your work is particularly strong or you are invited to contribute, the fees are waived. For example, I have published twice without paying a fee in the European Journal of Neuroscience. In addition, many top journals waive or reduce fees for authors from low- and middle-income countries, which means financial barriers should not stop anyone from aiming high.

Predatory journals, however, are very different. They are not simply open access. They are outlets that charge a small fee in exchange for rapid publication, often without proper peer review or adherence to editorial standards. This undermines science because it fills the literature with unchecked or poor-quality work. Sadly, many researchers fall into this trap due to the pressure to ‘publish or perish.’

For me, the real calibre of research is measured by rigorous peer review, the reputation of the journal, how often the work is cited, and above all, the impact it has on advancing knowledge and improving lives. That is why I have always aimed for respected outlets and encourage young researchers to do the same. In the long run, integrity and quality are what sustain a scientific career.

Q: You’ve worked both in Nigeria and the UK. What are the biggest differences between doing science in Africa and abroad?

The differences are striking. In the UK, science is supported by a strong infrastructure, from reliable electricity and well-equipped labs, to easy access to reagents, technology, and funding. The systems are efficient, allowing scientists to focus mainly on their research. There is also a culture of structured mentorship and collaboration, which helps young scientists thrive.

In Africa, and particularly Nigeria, the story is very different. Funding is extremely limited. Nigeria invests less than 0.5% of its GDP in research and development, compared to nearly 1% in Egypt, and much higher in Europe or the US. Equipment is scarce, and even when acquired, maintenance is often a huge challenge. Power outages, bureaucratic delays in procurement, and lack of trained technical staff further slow progress. In 2021, we published a paper in Nature Communications in which we analysed 2 decades of research in African neuroscience showing that only a very small fraction of neuroscience research from Africa uses advanced techniques like imaging or genetically modified models, which are standard in Europe or the US.

But I also think what sets African scientists apart is their resilience and creativity. Despite the challenges, many continue to do impactful work, often finding innovative, low-cost solutions. At the Biomedical Science Research and Training Centre (BioRTC), which I founded at Yobe State University, we built a state-of-the-art neuroscience facility by combining local support, refurbished equipment and international partnerships. The centre now leads several cutting-edge projects and has trained more than 1,000 researchers and doctors in innovative areas of biomedical science. It shows that with determination and the right collaborations, world-class science can happen in Africa too.

So while the differences are real and sometimes frustrating, they also highlight the importance of building capacity on the continent, not only to close the gap, but to bring Africa’s unique genetic diversity and perspectives into global science.

Q: In your view, what is holding African universities back — and what practical changes would make the difference?

There are several interlinked factors holding African universities back. At the core is chronic underfunding. Most African governments invest far below the 1 per cent of GDP in research recommended by the African Union. Without sustainable funding, universities struggle to maintain laboratories, attract talent or compete globally.

Leadership and governance are also key. Too often, universities are managed primarily as teaching institutions, with limited vision for research and innovation. This creates an environment where academics are burdened with heavy teaching and administrative loads, leaving little time for research. In addition, promotion systems often reward the quantity of publications rather than their quality, which can inadvertently fuel the rise of predatory publishing. Universities should reward publications for their discoveries and impact rather than just the number.

Another challenge is the weak link between universities and industry. In other regions, industry partnerships drive innovation and provide alternative funding streams. In Africa, those connections remain underdeveloped, so universities miss opportunities to translate research into real-world impact.

There is also the issue of philanthropy and endowments. In countries like the United States, many universities thrive not only on government support but also on private donations, endowments and gifts from philanthropists. Some of the leading private universities are sustained for generations because of these models. There is no reason we cannot adapt similar approaches in Nigeria, encouraging alumni, philanthropists and even the private sector to contribute to university growth. For that to happen, though, transparency and accountability must be strengthened so that donors can trust the system.

The changes needed are both practical and achievable. Governments must treat research as a national priority and provide consistent investment, not just project-based support. Universities require visionary leadership that values research excellence, fosters enabling environments, and safeguards academic freedom. Promotion and incentive systems must reward quality, collaboration and impact rather than sheer numbers. And finally, stronger partnerships with industry, communities, philanthropists and global networks can help universities move from being knowledge consumers to knowledge producers.

Of course, these solutions are not exhaustive. Each country and university has its own context, so solutions will need to be adapted and expanded. What is important is that we begin with governance, vision and investment, because once those foundations are in place, many other improvements can follow.

Q: After more than a decade in the UK, many would wonder why you decided to return to Africa. What brought you back, and what does this stage mean for you personally?

Yes, fourteen years ago, I left for England in search of scientific adventure and advancement. That journey shaped me, but over time I realised that most of what we know about diseases comes from studying other populations. For many of our own communities, we still know far too little about how these diseases develop and how best to treat them. That gap is what truly brought me back.

I was fortunate to secure a prestigious Wellcome Trust Career Development Award, which gives me the freedom to lead my research where it can make the greatest difference — whether in the UK or in another low- and middle-income country. I chose home because I believe the greatest impact is here: building research capacity, tackling health challenges that matter to our communities, and training the next generation.

For me, this is not the end of a journey but the beginning of my real life’s work. Titles will come and go, but creating opportunities and systems that can outlast me is what truly matters. So I am returning for the science and to lead it — not because I am seeking any administrative or political office (laughs).

Q: You’ve attracted billions of Naira in research grants. How have you managed to break through where others struggle?

I want to be clear that I have also struggled. Less than 10 per cent of my proposals have ever been funded. One thing my mentors taught me is that rejection is part of academia. If you are in this field, you must accept that. The key is to persevere, revise, and strengthen your proposals with feedback until they are solid.

For example, with my Wellcome Career Development Award, I began working on it over a year before the deadline. I produced more than a dozen versions, sought feedback from over a dozen colleagues and mentors, and refined the proposal each time. My first application was rejected. In the second application, I made it for interviews. When I was invited to interview, I did more than a dozen mock interviews. By the time I faced the real panel, I was ready. That level of preparation and resilience is what eventually led to success.

I have also benefited greatly from mentors and collaborators who guided me early on, helping me understand how to align proposals with both local and global priorities, frame research in ways that resonate with funders, and build strong, multidisciplinary teams. Consistent research output also helps. When you demonstrate that you can deliver, funders are more likely to trust you with larger, more ambitious projects.

Another important point is that you do not have to start with the biggest grants. Early in my career, I secured small grants and successfully executed those projects. That track record built confidence among funders and gave me credibility to apply for bigger opportunities later on.

Ultimately, making effective use of networks is crucial. Be known in the scientific community, present at conferences, publish consistently, and engage on professional platforms. Sometimes, reviewers of grants have already seen your work or heard you speak. That visibility reinforces your credibility and can make a real difference.

In short, it is a combination of perseverance, mentorship, preparation, starting small but aiming big, and being visible and consistent in your field.

Q: We know you are not someone who likes talking about your awards and recognitions. But to motivate young researchers, could you share some of the major awards you have received — where and when they were given — and what the criteria were? What do you think helped you achieve them, and how can inspiring researchers in Nigeria also reach such heights?

You are right, talking about my personal achievements makes me jittery. I see them as recognition of collective effort rather than personal glory. But since you asked, I will share a few, especially to show young researchers what is possible. For example, in 2022, I received the ALBA-FKNE Diversity Prize at the Federation of European Neuroscience Societies (FENS) forum in Paris for promoting basic neuroscience, particularly through building stem cell models from Africa and research capacity in Africa. That same year, I was honoured with an Alzheimer’s Association Research Fellowship, which supported my work on developing iPSC models from African populations.

Going back, in 2017, I received the Royal Society of Biology’s Science Communication Award in London, which recognised my efforts in engaging the public with science. In 2018, New England Biolabs in the USA gave me their Humanitarian Duty Award for using science to serve society, and in 2019, I was honoured with the Kroto Public Engagement Award at Sussex University for similar reasons. And more recently, in 2024 I won the University of Sussex Research Impact Award for outstanding early-career impact and innovative research on understanding Alzheimer’s disease in African populations through stem cell modelling.

What helped me achieve these recognitions? I think three things stand out: persistence, collaboration, and mentorship. I have been blessed with mentors who guided me, and collaborators who made my work stronger. Also, I have always tried to think beyond the lab, asking how my science can impact communities, inspire young people, or help build capacity in Africa. That broader vision often resonates with award committees.

For young researchers in Nigeria, my advice is: focus on doing solid, high-quality work; seek good mentors; and don’t only chase awards, let them come as a by-product of meaningful science. Also, remember that many awards look not just at publications, but at impact, leadership, and service to society. If you combine rigour with purpose, recognition will follow.

Q: You founded BioRTC, the African Science Literacy Network, and Science Communication Hub Nigeria. Why did you decide to build these instead of focusing solely on your lab?

For me, science has never been just about what happens inside my own lab. From early on, I realised that if I wanted to make a lasting difference, I needed to help build systems and institutions that could outlive me. With the support of colleagues at the British higher education NGO TReND in Africa, I founded BioRTC in Yobe to create a state-of-the-art research centre where young Nigerians can train, ask bold questions, and use modern tools to solve the health challenges affecting our communities. The African Science Literacy Network and Science Communication Hub Nigeria were born from the same vision. I saw a gap in how science was communicated and understood in Africa, and I wanted to make it visible, accessible, and relevant to the public. When people see science as part of their daily lives, it builds trust, it attracts support, and it inspires the next generation.

A defining moment for me was returning home after my MSc and beginning outreach activities in Yobe through TReND in Africa. I realised that many young Nigerians were just as talented and curious as students anywhere in the world, but lacked the facilities and platforms to grow. I also saw how communities often viewed science as distant or foreign. That convinced me that my role had to be bigger than my own experiments.

So, while focusing solely on my lab might have been the easier path, I believe building institutions and training others multiplies the impact. It ensures progress is not limited to my own research, but becomes a platform for many others to succeed and carry the work forward.

Q: How does BioRTC operate in practice, and what role has the Yobe State Government played in supporting the centre?

BioRTC operates as an independent research centre within Yobe State University, guided by its own mission and vision while remaining closely aligned with the university’s academic and societal goals. From the very beginning, His Excellency, Governor Mai Mala Buni, and his government have been instrumental to our success. His Excellency’s support goes far beyond providing a state-of-the-art building. He has ensured that the centre has a dedicated annual maintenance budget, direct funding for research and sustained backing for our summer school programme, now held five times. His Excellency’s government covers logistics such as accommodation, feeding and security for international faculty for all the summer schools. His government has also funded BioRTC staff to train abroad, ensuring that our scientists gain cutting-edge expertise and bring it back home. This rare and consistent commitment has made BioRTC a model not just in Nigeria but globally. Indeed, international experts recently described Yobe’s investment in the Journal of Microscopy as a “transformative model for addressing scientific and developmental needs in underdeveloped regions.” That recognition reflects His Excellency’s vision and determination to make Yobe a beacon for science-led development.

Q: What has BioRTC achieved so far, and what are your future plans for it?

BioRTC has come a long way in a short time. Since its founding, we’ve trained over a thousand scientists and students from across Nigeria and Africa, equipping them with cutting-edge skills and access to modern equipment. This has had real outcomes: some of those we trained have gone on to complete MScs and PhDs, publish articles, secure fellowships, get promotions, and even develop new research ideas that are now moving forward. Others have presented their work internationally, won travel grants, and built projects that would not have been possible without access to our facilities.

On the research side, we’ve established Africa’s first open-access induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) biobank, advancing global understanding of dementia. We are also leading studies into kidney disease of unknown origin in Yobe, where we have already collected over 2,000 human samples and 1,000 environmental samples — actively analysing them to uncover root causes and guide interventions. These achievements show that our work is not just theoretical; it directly benefits both science and communities.

None of this would have been possible without the vision and support of His Excellency, Governor Mai Mala Buni, who believed in BioRTC from the very beginning. Most recently, under his leadership, the Yobe State Government completed a brand-new BioRTC building that we are now moving into. This facility will house more advanced laboratories and equipment, and it marks a major step forward in our growth as a hub for cutting-edge research in the region.

Looking ahead, our plan is to build on these successes — expanding our dementia and kidney disease research, strengthening partnerships with industry and international collaborators, and using our new facilities to train even more young African scientists. The goal is to ensure BioRTC remains both a world-class research hub and a driver of solutions to Africa’s most pressing health challenges.

Q: Finally, what advice do you have for young Nigerians who want to follow your path in science and research?

My first advice is to be curious and stay persistent. Science is not an easy journey. You will face many rejections and setbacks, but perseverance makes all the difference.

Second, seek good mentors and surround yourself with people who can guide and support you. No one succeeds alone. I am where I am today because of mentors and collaborators who invested in me.

Third, take advantage of global opportunities such as scholarships, conferences and collaborations, but always stay connected to real-world challenges, whether they are local or global. The best science is not just about publishing papers; it is about solving problems that matter to people.

Finally, do not think too small. Start with what you have, even if it is modest, but keep your vision big. With determination, integrity and the right networks, it is possible to do world-class science from Nigeria and to make a global impact.

Closing Note

Prof. Mahmoud Bukar Maina’s story is a reminder that world-class science is possible from Nigeria — with vision, perseverance, and bold institution-building. From leading cutting-edge research in dementia to building science literacy across Africa, his trajectory at 39 suggests not only a personal triumph, but also a roadmap for what African universities could achieve with the right leadership.