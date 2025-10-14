Prison experience taught me who my real political allies are — Farouk Lawan

– Says he has no reason not to join APC

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Former member of the House of Representatives, Farouk Lawan, who was recently granted a presidential pardon by President Bola Tinubu, has described the gesture as an opportunity to start a new chapter in life, particularly in politics.

Lawan was among the 175 persons pardoned by President Tinubu on Thursday, October 9, 2025, following the recommendation of the Council of State.

The former lawmaker, who represented the Bagwai/Shanono Federal Constituency of Kano State, had been convicted in 2021 for soliciting and accepting bribes in 2012, allegedly to remove a company’s name from the list of firms indicted in Nigeria’s fuel subsidy fraud scandal.

On June 22, 2021, a Federal High Court sentenced him to seven years in prison.

Speaking in an interview with the BBC Hausa Service monitored by our correspondent in Kaduna on Tuesday, Lawan expressed joy and gratitude over the pardon, saying the experience taught him valuable lessons about life and destiny.

“When someone goes through a trial and Allah grants a chance for pardon, you must be thankful. My family and well-wishers across the world were all filled with joy when the news broke,” Lawan said.

He added, “It was indeed a day of thanksgiving to Allah, for He made it possible, and to President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for doing what is right, something worthy of commendation.”

Reflecting on his prison experience, Lawan said he had long surrendered everything to Allah, knowing that no one can escape destiny.

“Before I even got to prison, my mind was at peace. I knew that wherever I was going, I would meet people, and if others could survive there, I too could live through it,” he stated.

After his release in 2024, the former lawmaker said he took deliberate steps to realign his political direction, parting ways with the Kwankwasiyya movement, which he had long been associated with.

He explained that although he was a PDP member when he went to prison, he later instructed his supporters to join the NNPP ahead of the 2023 elections, a directive they followed.

“When Allah allows you to face trials, He also opens your eyes to see who your true allies are and who are not. When you’re in a place like prison, you have enough time to reflect deeply on your relationships,” Lawan said.

He revealed that despite his closeness to the Kwankwasiyya movement, a prominent figure in the group never called to sympathise or rejoice with him after his release.

“It’s been a year now, and not even a phone call from him, not to say, ‘Thank you, Allah, you’re out,’ or offer a prayer for me,” he lamented.

Lawan, however, clarified that although he no longer identifies politically with the Kwankwasiyya group, he still maintains mutual respect for its leader, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

He concluded that his current focus is on working with a party that has broader national acceptance.