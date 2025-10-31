Police probe inspector over alleged misconduct

By Mathew Johnson

The Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Annex, Alagbon, Ikoyi, Lagos, has commenced an investigation into allegations of extortion, intimidation, and unprofessional conduct levelled against one of its officers by a Lagos-based couple, Mr and Mrs Chidi Mitchell Onyiah.

The development followed a petition to the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, by the couple through their lawyer, Savn Daniel of Otung, Okoh and Co. Chambers. In the petition, the couple narrated how their ordeal began in July 2023 after purchasing a property at 2 Salami Street, Olodi-Apapa, Lagos, from one Mr Sulaiman Ojora, a transaction they said was duly documented and recorded on video, with all parties signing a deed of assignment.

According to them, trouble started shortly after the sale when a politician reportedly showed interest in the same property. Although they claimed that the purchase was facilitated by an accredited agent and witnessed by other parties, they added that they began receiving threats contesting their ownership. The matter was later reported to the FCID Annex, where an officer was assigned to handle the case.

However, the couple alleged that instead of resolving the dispute, the officer began to harass and intimidate them, even detaining another individual who had issued them a conveyance letter. Their lawyer alleged that the harassment intensified to the point that the couple were being threatened with false accusations linking them to the death of one of the parties involved in the property dispute.

When contacted for comments, the spokesperson of the FCID Annex, ASP Aminat Mayegun, confirmed awareness of the allegations and said she had spoken to the policeman, who denied any wrongdoing.

“She said the couple also petitioned him at the X-Squad and that he gave his statement, but they did not show up. However, we are willing to hear from all sides to ensure fairness. If any officer is found guilty of misconduct, appropriate disciplinary action will be taken,” she said.

ASP Mayegun added that the department is committed to ensuring justice and upholding the Inspector-General’s directive on professionalism and accountability within the Force.