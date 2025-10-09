Police hand over body of Canadian who died in Lagos hotel to relative

Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun

By Esther Onyegbula

The Police have handed over the body of Canadian national, Mr. Dwight Sullivan, to his relative “for cremation”.

Recall that Sullivan was, on Tuesday, reportedly found dead in his hotel room on Victoria Island, Lagos State.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command, SP Abimbola Adebisi, said operatives from the Victoria Island Division promptly responded after receiving the distress report.

“Upon arrival, our officers discovered that no marks of violence were found on the deceased’s body, suggesting that no foul play was immediately suspected,” she said.

Also, the officers recovered the body and conveyed it to the morgue.

“During the course of investigation, efforts to contact the Canadian Embassy were successful.

“We were able to reach a relative of the deceased. The relative has since claimed the corpse for cremation,” Adebisi stated.

According to one of the hotel attendants who spoke to Vanguard on condition of anonymity, the late Sullivan had checked into the hotel on October 2.

However, he was discovered lifeless on the floor of his room, identified as Room 114.

The source disclosed that the hotel’s Chief Security Officer, Mr. Sunday Isadeha, reported the matter to the Victoria Island Police Division around 4:30 p.m., after several unsuccessful attempts to reach the guest.

Following the report, a team of detectives from the division visited the scene, where they examined and photographed the room.

The body was later evacuated to the Lagos Island General Hospital, Marina, where a medical officer confirmed him dead. His remains were deposited at the hospital’s morgue for preservation and autopsy.

While preliminary investigations have not indicated any signs of homicide, police authorities said further inquiries were ongoing to determine the exact cause of death.

