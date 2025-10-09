Canadian national dies in Lagos hotel room

By Esther Onyegbula

A Canadian national, Sullivan, was on Tuesday reportedly found dead in his hotel room on Victoria Island, Lagos State.

The incident occurred in the early hours of October 7.

According to one of the hotel attendant, who spoke to Vanguard on the condition of anonymity, late Sullivan had checked into the hotel on October 2, and was discovered lifeless on the floor of his room.

The attendant told Vanguard that the Chief Security Officer of the hotel (mames withheld) reported the incident to the Victoria Island Police Division around 4:30p.m., after efforts to reach the guest failed.

A team of detectives from the division immediately visited the scene, where they photographed and examined the area.

The Police sources said no marks of violence were found on the deceased’s body, suggesting that no foul play was involved at the time of discovery.

The body was later evacuated to the Lagos Island General Hospital, Marina, where a medical officer confirmed Sullivan dead. His remains have since been deposited at the hospital’s morgue for preservation and autopsy.

While preliminary investigations have not indicated any signs of homicide, the Police said further inquiry is ongoing to ascertain the exact cause of death.

