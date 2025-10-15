Police foil kidnapping attempt at Kubwa forest

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Police Command said, yesterday that its operatives foiled a kidnapping and armed attack in Abuja, recovering an AK-47 rifle and ammunition during a coordinated operation at Byazhin Forest.

Spokesman, Josephine Adeh said the operation was part of sustained efforts to ensure the safety and security of residents of the FCT.

She said: “The operation followed credible intelligence received from the Technical Intelligence Unit, TIU, Force Headquarters, indicating an imminent attack within the FCT.

‘”The intelligence revealed that a notorious bandit leader, identified as Idrisa, also known as “Mai Duna,” had concluded plans to launch simultaneous attacks on handpicked village settlements around Byazhin forest Area of the FCT.

“Acting swiftly on the intelligence report, on October 10, 2025, at 9 p.m., the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Command deployed tactical teams, mounting a strategic ambush along the identified routes of the bandits.

“About 1a.m., on October 11, 2025, the police operatives sighted a large group of heavily armed bandits advancing toward the area in two groups.

“The team engaged the criminals in a fierce gun duel that lasted 20 minutes.

“Despite strong resistance, the operatives overpowered the assailants, forcing them to retreat into the nearby forest with gunshot wounds.”

“Following the encounter, reinforcement was promptly deployed from nearby Police and Military formations, while additional police units secured the general area and blocked potential escape routes.

“A thorough search of the scene led to the recovery of one AK-47 rifle with a defaced serial number, one magazine, and 30 rounds of live 7.6mm ammunition.”