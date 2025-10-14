‘Peseiro would have taken Nigeria to 2026 World Cup’ – Ex-S’Eagles star Taye Taiwo

By Oluwaseyifunm Awobiyi

Former Super Eagles left-back, Taye Taiwo, has expressed disappointment over the departure of Jose Peseiro, saying the Portuguese coach should have been retained to lead Nigeria through the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Peseiro stepped down after guiding the Super Eagles to the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), where Nigeria lost 2-1 to hosts Ivory Coast. Although the 65-year-old coach admitted he was emotionally and physically drained, he also hinted at a desire to stay on and win silverware with the squad.

In an interview with Sporty TV, Taiwo stated that retaining Peseiro could have improved Nigeria’s qualification hopes.

“If Nigeria had left the coach (Peseiro) who led us to the Nations Cup, even though we lost to the Ivory Coast,” he said.

“If they had left the coach, they would have qualified for the World Cup, because the players are always out for him; they work very hard.

“Throughout the whole competition, we may not have played good games, but we made it to the finals.”

Reflecting on his own era in the national team, the former Olympique Marseille defender highlighted the importance of communication and discipline among players—especially in defense.

“As the defenders, we talk to ourselves and roast ourselves because we don’t want to concede goals,” Taye continued.

“As for the midfielders, they do their jobs, and the strikers do theirs.

“We always talk to each other. If someone makes a mistake, we will have to shout at them. You can’t allow these types of mistakes.

“We always talk to ourselves. When a mistake is made, we tell them not to worry about it, that next time he has to do better.”

Taiwo also drew a contrast between his generation of players and the current squad, noting a lack of insight into the team’s chemistry today.

“I don’t know this generation because it is different. I’m not in their group, not in their team list, and I have never been in their group to see how it is done.

“All I see is from the television or what’s on the internet; I don’t know either. They like each other.”