PDP to APC: Defections can’t break us

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has declared that it remains strong and united despite reports of planned defections by some of its governors. The party insisted that its foundation is rooted in the people and not in individual ambitions.

PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, and Secretary of the Media and Publicity Sub-Committee for the party’s 2025 National Convention, Debo Ologunagba, said this during an interactive session with journalists in Abuja on Thursday.

He said the party would not be distracted by what he described as ‘orchestrated defections’ allegedly engineered by the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Ologunagba said the attention generated by the reports of defections showed the growing national interest in the PDP and its activities ahead of the convention.

He stressed that the party’s institutional strength and democratic ideals had sustained it through more turbulent periods in the past.

“Let me say this; the stories of defection or possible defection that are catching Nigerians’ attention show that we have a political master.

“Because of the foundation of the PDP that is strong, solid, and based on the people, we remain the only truly democratic party in this country, one built on ideas, convictions, and policies,” he said.

He recalled that in the past, even top figures such as presidents and vice-presidents had left the PDP, but the party endured because it was founded on enduring values rather than personalities.

“It’s on record that vice-presidents and presidents have left this party before, but the PDP remains.

“That’s the message to Nigerians; that this is an institution built on ideals rooted in the people,” Ologunagba said.

Vanguard News