Breaking: Court disqualifies APC governorship candidate in Bayelsa

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri – Abuja

The Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, on Tuesday, disqualified the deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Bayelsa State, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo.

The court, in a judgement by Justice Inyang Ekwo, invalidated Degi-Eremienyo’s participation in the governorship election scheduled for Saturday, November 16, after it found him guilty of supplying false information to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The judgement followed a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1101/2019 which the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, instituted before the court.

Cited as defendants in the matter were Bayelsa APC governorship candidate, David Lyon, Degi-Eremienyo and INEC.

The court said it was satisfied that the APC deputy governorship candidate gave false information in the form CF0001 he submitted to INEC to contest the election.

It held that all the documents containing his educational qualifications bore different names.

