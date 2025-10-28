PDP convention threatened as party halts aspirants’ screening

By Luminous Jannamike & Gift Odekina

ABUJA—Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, was in confusion mode yesterday as it suspended screening of aspirants for its 2025 Elective National Convention, which was earlier scheduled to hold today, citing unforeseen circumstances.

This came on a day former Jigawa State governor and ex-Minister of Foreign Affairs, Alhaji Sule Lamido, expressed anger and disappointment over his inability to obtain nomination form for the position of National Chairman of the party at its national headquarters in Abuja, threatening to go to court if his right to contest was muzzled.

He was more infuriated as former Minister of Special Duties and national chairmanship aspirant, Tanimu Turaki, SAN, submitted his Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms also yesterday.

The party’s internal crisis was further compounded by the threat of over 20 federal lawmakers elected on the platform of PDP to defect from the party over an alleged plot by the leadership to clear a nominee of an All Progressives Congress, APC, governor for the position of National Woman Leader.

The decision of the party to suspend screening is coming less than a month to the much-anticipated convention, and has stirred concern among party members and observers about possible internal challenges and the effect of the delay on the party’s preparations.

In a statement by Ahmadu Fintiri, Chairman of the National Convention Organising Committee, NCOC, and governor of Adamawa State, the committee said a new date for the screening will be communicated in due course.

No reason was, however, given for the postponement but the statement read: “The National Convention Organising Committee, NCOC, of our great Party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has put on hold the screening of aspirants for the 2025 Elective National Convention, earlier scheduled for Tuesday (today), October 28, 2025, due to unforeseen circumstances.’’

The committee expressed regret over the postponement, appealing for understanding among aspirants and party members as it works to resolve issues that led to the delay.

“A new date will be communicated once fixed. The NCOC regrets any inconveniences caused by the postponement. All aspirants and members of our party should note the foregoing and be guided accordingly,” it added.

Fintiri assured party members that the committee remains focused on ensuring a smooth, transparent and credible process leading to the convention.

“The NCOC remains committed to delivering a credible, hitch-free 2025 Elective National Convention on Saturday, 15th to Sunday, 16th November, 2025, in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital,” the statement emphasised.

The PDP’s 2025 Elective National Convention, billed to take place in Ibadan, Oyo State, is expected to draw top party leaders, governors and stakeholders from across the country as the opposition party sets its sights on reorganising its national leadership, ahead of the next general elections.

I’ll go to court, Lamido vows as PDP blocks access to chairmanship form

However, former Jigawa State governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido, yesterday raised alarm and expressed anger and disappointment after he was unable to obtain nomination forms for the position of National Chairman of the party.

He described the development as ‘strange’ and a violation of the party’s internal procedures.

Lamido, who arrived the PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, said he met locked offices and uncooperative officials who claimed ignorance about the forms’ availability.

He accused unnamed party leaders of hijacking the process and frustrating his attempt to join the race.

The former governor, who spoke to journalists after visiting the offices of the National Organising Secretary and the National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, both of whom reportedly said they had no knowledge of the sales of nomination forms, said: “I went to the office of the National Organising Secretary, which is normally where the forms are sold and the office was locked.

“I think it was officially locked because of his position. So, I met him with the Secretary of the Party, Senator Anyanwu. Both of them said they had no idea where the forms are, not even how they were printed or the kind of forms they are.’’

Visibly irritated, Lamido alleged that the situation might be a deliberate attempt to exclude him from the contest, describing as ‘weird’ attempt to stop top party administrators from accessing their own offices.

He further alleged that the process had been taken over by the National Convention Organising Committee, chaired by Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, claiming that the nomination forms were now being controlled from Adamawa, rather than the PDP headquarters.

“So, Fintiri is now holding the forms. So, I have to go to Adamawa and buy the form,” Lamido stated.

On reports suggesting that the sale of forms had already closed on September 3, Lamido dismissed them, stressing that such decisions could only be ratified by the National Executive Committee, NEC, not individuals acting on their own.

“No, it has been extended. In any case, all decisions of the party must be done by the NEC. Any change of date or time must be approved by the NEC. But somehow, I think the entire function of the NEC has been taken over by individuals,” he lamented.

Despite his frustrations, Lamido expressed optimism that the issue will eventually be resolved, describing it as a ‘family problem’ within the PDP.

The former Jigawa governor emphasised that the party must get its internal structure right to stand any chance against the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in the 2027 general elections.

“I’m an optimist. It’s a family thing. We’ll never fight, no matter what, because we want to win the election. If we fight, we’ll lose. Our opponents are outside, APC and their evil system. So, if we don’t have an organised house, how do we fight it out?” he queried.

Reacting to claims that PDP governors had refused to support his ambition because of alleged links with the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Lamido dismissed such suggestions as baseless, insisting on his loyalty to the PDP since its formation in 1998.

“They met me in PDP, for God’s sake. Where were they in 1998 when we fought for the party all through the last 25 years? Don’t bring up issues that are very, very divisive. I don’t want to lose my composure,” he said.

The former foreign minister also criticised the ‘rush and secrecy’ surrounding preparations for the national convention, questioning why procedures that should be open and transparent were being handled behind closed doors.

“We have something called procedure in a system of doing things. Why the rush? Why this kind of cunny-cunny thing? I can only contest if I buy the form, and I cannot buy the form which is to be sold by the NOS when it’s locked up,” he said.

Lamido said he will not hesitate to seek legal redress if the situation remains unresolved.

“If I don’t get the form, I’ll go to court. Simple,” he declared.

He further urged the PDP to return to discipline, transparency and internal democracy in order to rebuild confidence among members and prepare for victory in the 2027 polls.

“The PDP should be able to organise its house, based on its own policies and constitution. The only way we can win is by having a disciplined and well-organised party.

‘’My main concern is to restore the PDP into a stable, united family focused on saving Nigeria from the APC,” he stated.

On the question of consensus, Lamido revealed that his zone, the North-West, had not held any meeting to decide on a collective position before the process was allegedly manipulated.

“If there are consultations, there can be consensus. But if there are no consultations, then we are not united. We were supposed to meet on Wednesday at Hilton, but they fixed another meeting on Tuesday to pre-empt ours. The zone never met. That’s the problem,” he said.

Turaki submits chairmanship nomination form

Similarly, former Minister of Special Duties and PDP National Chairmanship aspirant, Tanimu Turaki, yesterday submitted his Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms to contest for the position of national chairman of the party.

Turaki, who has been adopted as consensus candidate for the position by majority of stakeholders of the party, submitted his forms to the National Convention Organizing Committee, NCOC’s Secretariat, Legacy House, Shehu Shagari Way, Maitama, Abuja.

The former minister was accompanied to legacy House by friends and political associates.

Over 20 PDP lawmakers threaten defection over alleged plot to clear APC nominee for national woman leader

Also yesterday, over 20 of the party’s federal lawmakers threatened to defect from the party over an alleged plot by the leadership to clear a nominee of an All Progressives Congress (APC) governor for the position of PDP National Woman Leader.

The lawmakers in a joint statement by their spokesman, Ikenga Ugochinyere, alleged that the party leadership had secretly issued a nomination form to a woman nominated by Enugu State governor, Peter Mbah, who they claimed recently defected from the PDP to the APC.

They warned that unless the said nominee was disqualified before the screening scheduled for today but which has now been postponed, they would dump the PDP ahead of the national convention.

According to the lawmakers, the plot, allegedly orchestrated by pro-APC elements within the PDP, aims to hand over the strategic position of National Woman Leader to a person loyal to the APC.

They accused the party’s acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, and fSenator Samuel Anyanwu, of being behind the move.

“It’s shameful that PDP governors who should be angry with Governor Mbah for abandoning the party, are instead backing his nominee.

“Governor Seyi Makinde is reportedly considering fielding this same woman as PDP National Woman Leader. The leadership has secretly issued her the nomination form, sidelining loyal PDP women from the South East, particularly from Imo and Enugu, who have worked tirelessly for the party,” the statement read.

The lawmakers alleged that the development is part of a larger plot to infiltrate the PDP with pro-APC figures who will eventually endorse President Bola Tinubu as a “sole presidential candidate” in 2027.

“We vow to decamp from the PDP if this woman, nominated by an APC governor, is not disqualified. This is non-negotiable.

‘’The nomination form should instead be given to another qualified PDP member from Imo or Enugu State, preferably the current woman leader, Mrs. Ifeanyinwa,’’ the lawmakers stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria