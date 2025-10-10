Oteh, Justice Augie, Olori Atuwatse III, others to speak at WIMBIZ 24th conference

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Former Director General of Securities and Exchange Commission in Nigeria Arunma Oteh, former Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Amina Augie (Rtd.), Olori Atuwatse III, among others are expected to speak at the 24th Annual Conference of the Women in Management, Business and Public Service, WIMBIZ has announced slated for November 2025.

Other distinguished speakers include Olori Atuwatse III, Natalie Beinisch, and Dr. Morenike Molehin, among several notable voices from across the continent

With the theme, “O.W.N: Own. Walk. Nurture.”, the conference is expected to convene thousands of women across Nigeria and in countries including United Kingdom, United States, Canada, Ghana, Cameroon, and the United Arab Emirates with a spark of transformative dialogue, collaboration, and inspiration among women from diverse fields.

Speaking during a pre-conference press briefing in Lagos, Bisi Adeyemi, Chairman, WIMBIZ Board of Trustees, applauded the media for their continued support and noted that the annual gathering serves as a “call to action for all women to own their stories, as a symbol of strength and resilience in their journey toward leadership”, she said.

In her remarks, Executive Director of WIMBIZ, Omowunmi Akingbohungbe, described the conference as the organisation’s flagship event which has empowered more than 344,000 women since inception. She reaffirmed WIMBIZ’s long-standing commitment to advancing women’s leadership and economic participation across sectors.

Akingbohungbe also highlighted the organisation’s advocacy milestones, including collaborations with the British Deputy High Commission, Nigerian High Commission, and Institute of Directors (IoD) to advance women’s participation in international trade and leadership.

“WIMBIZ’s Women in Law initiative, she said, has reached more than 3,000 women through webinars and mentorship programmes designed to strengthen gender inclusion in the legal profession.

“In further collaboration, WIMBIZ joined WILAN, WISCAR, and the Nigeria Governors’ Forum to launch the Women in Leadership Coalition, advocating for a modern labour reform, balanced corporate representation, and inclusive governance”, she said.

Akingbohungbe however called on the media and public to amplify the WIMBIZ message, saying: “Together, let’s own our stories, walk in power, and nurture the future.”

“As the countdown to the 24th WIMBIZ Annual Conference begins, anticipation continues to rise for what promises to be another milestone in advancing women’s voices, leadership, and impact across Africa and beyond”, she said.

Also speaking, Chair of the 2025 Conference Planning Group, Abimbola Wright, said this year’s theme; Own. Walk. Nurture. was crafted from deep reflection on the lived experiences of women.

“Too many women, even accomplished ones, still face barriers that limit their potential from stereotypes and imposter syndrome to domestic challenges and societal expectations,” she said. “At WIMBIZ, we are saying it’s time to change that narrative. We want women to Own their stories, Walk in power, and Nurture others by mentoring the next generation.

The conference agenda will feature four plenary sessions, two deep-dive sessions, a fireside chat, and a debate. Some of the sessions include “The Wealth Playbook: Women, Economic Power & Sustainability,” “Protirement: Reimagining the Next Chapter with Purpose,” “Whole Woman, Whole Life: Wellness as a Journey, Not a Destination,” and “Rethink, Reframe, Revitalize: The Power of Intergenerational Collaboration”, she added.

Meanwhile, a member of the WIMBIZ Board of Trustees, Rolake Akinkugbe-Filani, encouraged participants to register via the WIMBIZ website and mobile app, which provides interactive features for virtual attendees to network and engage in real time.