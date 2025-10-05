Osun Shooting: Death toll rises, as Adeleke orders probe

Gov Ademola Adeleke of Osun State

…APC berates Amotekun over killings

By Shina Abubakar Osogbo

Death toll has risen to four following reported shootings by Osun Amotekun operatives in Akinlalu town, Osun State, last Tuesday, as one of the critically injured victims was confirmed dead in the early hours of yesterday.

Akinlalu residents claimed that Amotekun operatives invaded the community last Tuesday and shot sporadically, leading to the death of three persons, while eight others were critically injured.

Speaking on behalf of the community, Mr Babarinde Olamide said the Amotekun operatives invaded the community at noon over claims that a suspect seized its operative’s locally-fabricated weapon.

He said the operatives came in three different vehicles and on getting to the heart of the town, started shooting sporadically at residents, while those who ran at them were cut severally with cutlass.

“In the process, three persons were killed on the spot and several others severely injured. Surprisingly, the operatives took the dead bodies away and those critically injured. We received that one of those injured has died at the Osun State University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo after surgery early on Saturday,” he said However, Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has ordered investigation into the killings, dispatching government delegation to the community.

The governor, in a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, yesterday, said: “I am a rule of law governor. This matter is being investigated and any infraction will be dealt with within the context of the law. I have ordered a Security Council meeting on this incident and others such as fears of spill over from Kwara banditry attacks.I sent my condolences to the victims of this unfortunate incident. I urge the good people of Akinlalu to keep calm as our government acts on the matter. I feel their pains but investigations are ongoing,” the governor said.

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state berated the Amotekun operatives for involving in extra-judicial killings, calling on the Governor to be transparent in the process of unravelling those behind the killings.