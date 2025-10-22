OSAN honours Kukah, Okiro, Reps Deputy Speaker, Kalu, others at convention

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA —THE Old Seminarians Association of Nigeria (OSAN), will on Friday honour the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Rev Dr. Hassan Matthew Kukah, the retired Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mike Okiro and the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu.

The award will take place at the OSAN’s 2025 Convention, with the theme: “Insecurity: Navigating the Complexities of Nation Building.”

The event is expected to bring together distinguished personalities from across the nation to address pressing security challenges and foster national unity.

A statement by the OSAN’s Public Relations Officer and Chairman Publicity Committee, Comrade Johnbosco Agbakwuru, explained that the gathering promises to stimulate dialogue around the pressing issues of security and unity, with notable speeches and recognition of outstanding contributions to Nigeria’s development.

The Deputy Vice Chancellor of Veritas University, Monsignor Prof. Michael Sunday Sasa,, will deliver the keynote address, which will offer insightful perspectives on insecurity and nation building.

The convention will also feature a keynote speech to be delivered by retired Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG Wilson Inalegwu, who will share his expertise on security management.

Comrade Agbakwuru, explained that His Majesty, Eze Dr. Cletus Ilomuanya, the Obi of Obinugwu, will be the Royal Father of the day.

According to the statement, the OSAN President and Chief of Staff to the President of the Senate, Chinedu Francis Akubueze, is the chief host, while Chief Cosmas Iwu, Secretary to the Government of Imo State, will be the chairman of the occasion.

Other outstanding individuals to be recognized at the convention with awards for their significant contributions to society. include Senator John Owan Enoh, Minister of State Industry, Bishop David Ajang, Catholic Bishop of Lafia, Justice Benedict Kanyip, President National Industrial Court,

Very Rev. Fr. Prof. Hyacinth E. Ichoku, Vice Chancellor, Veritas University.

Others are Rt. Hon. Saviour Enyiekere, Hon. Dr. MacDonald Ebere, Nze Ozichukwu ChukwuHon. Hon. Ikeagwuonu Ikenga Ugochinyere, Senator Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe, Prof. Jake Dan-Azumi, Hon. Dr. Patrick Umoh, Dr. Nnamchi Paul Sunday, Andrew Nwoba Ogbonna, Prof. Maxwell Michael Gidado, SAN, and several academics, politicians, and legal practitioners.

Agbakwuru, explained that the body was formed to propagate national integration and cultural cohesion.

The statement said it is also “to use our intrinsic values and training to promote national harmony, good ethics and selflessness in public service.

It further said that the association which has its membership cutting across different parts of the country and walks of life was formed for “the fellowship of love and solidarity among Old Seminarians in Nigeria, irrespepctive of ethnic and cultural background.”

Agbakwuru, enjoined all old seminarians across Nigeria to be part of the association, adding that membership is open to all old Catholic Seminarians across Nigeria.

He noted that, “Whereas it is a very well-known fact that education is power, and qualitative education becomes a veritable instrument for social transformation; no version of educational curriculum and system assumes superiority to Catholic education.

“Catholic education has been adjudged an outstanding variant of human development package and formation all over the world. This is why most families globally crave for Catholic education through catholic schools for their children and wards, irrespective of their belief systems.

“They may be Hindus, Atheists, Muslims, Buddhists or Christians of other denominations; Catholic schools as run by the likes of the Jesuits, the Dominicans, the SMA Father, St Patrick’ missionaries, Spiritans, Franciscans, Vincentians congregations, Marist Brothers, Reverend Sisters of diverse Order, Catholic Diocesan and/Arch-diocesan Presbyteries; to mention but a few, attract a lot of patronage from people of diverse religious and belief systems.

“This is also enhanced by the non-discriminatory practices, systems and policies of the Catholic Church in dispensing its social services or in the exercise of the Church’s social teachings and responsibilities.

“Catholic education and civilization is attractive to both the poor and the rich globally; because of its richness and embodiment of values that make for the total man-modelled after the values propounded by Jesus Christ.

“Values that have been tested and trusted over the ages and several centuries, which have stood the test of time. Education, that is relevant and impactful in all societies and in all circumstances; and imbues in its beneficiaries values of respect and dignity for the human person.

“Progressive, developed and modern civilizations have copied a lot from the Catholic values and civilization. The Catholic Church as the oldest institution in the world is a testimonial to its enduring virtues and values; and the reason, modern human institutions in the world admire to emulate it.

“The staying power, values and modest virtues that beautify catholic education are certainly, diluted abstractions from the curriculum and formation handbook of the Catholic seminary.

“The seminary is not a secondary school; it rather has secondary education as its integral part, it is much more than the usual secular post-primary institution. It is a nursery home, separated from the secular world for the formation of new human persons who will function as the light of world and a salt of the earth. A Day In The Seminary Is Never A Joke!

“It is therefore necessary at this stage of Nigeria’s social, political and economic history and development for those who were opportune and privileged to receive the seminary training to boldly come out and put to use their capacities, competences and character in favour of the larger Nigerian society and its people; just like Jesus Christ our Master admonished. “You are the light of the world. A city seated on a mountain cannot be hid. Neither do men light a candle and put it under a bushel, but upon a candlestick, that it may shine to all that are in the house.

“So let your light shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father who is in heaven” – (Mathew: 5: 15-16).