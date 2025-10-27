Oro Community begs KWSG to install speed-breakers, commends Gov AbdulRazaq on roads infrastructure

By Demola Akinyemi Ilorin

Basking in the euphoria of the newly tarred roads in the community by Kwara state government,residents of Oro Community in Irepodun local government area of the state have begged the government to help install Speed Breakers on critical areas of the roads to avoid deaths and drastically reduce over speeding by Motorcycles and vehicles as being currently experienced.

The Asanlu of Oro Kingdom, High Chief (Dr.) Simeon Kayode Olayemi Olayioye,who made this appeal in an interview with journalists in Oro during a visit to the areas expressed surprise that the contractor forgot to install the Speed Breakers, urging the government to order the contractor to come and install them to avoid dangers on the newly tarred roads.

According to him,”I commend Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his administration’s remarkable infrastructural strides in Oro and across Kwara South, particularly the rehabilitation of the Oro-Esie Road and the ongoing transformation of the Oro General Hospital.

“Our roads that used to be full of pot holes are now fully tarred,and we are enjoying them.But the over speeding of our people are too much,so we are begging the state government to ask the contractor to come back and install Speed Breakers on critical areas of the roads in order to control our people against over speeding,and avoid recording casualties on the roads.”

Describing the Oro-Esie Road as one of the most efficiently executed projects in recent times, the traditional leader said the once deplorable road has now become a smooth and safe route for motorists and commuters.

“Before this road was reconstructed, it used to be a nightmare for motorists due to countless potholes. Today, we have a smooth and comfortable drive, and the people of Oro are deeply grateful to the governor for this intervention,” he said.

Chief Olayioye also recalled the poor state of the Oro General Hospital in the past, describing it as a distressing sight before the current government’s intervention.

“About 20 years ago, shortly after I was installed as chief, I visited the hospital and was moved to tears. The theatre roof was leaking, and rainwater dripped directly into the operating room. Several appeals were made to past administrations, including that of former Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed, but nothing was done,” he recounted.

He added that even when the former Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, visited the community and saw the dilapidated state of the hospital, he was emotional and promised to intervene, but the project never materialized.

“However, when we called Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, he responded swiftly. He has shown genuine commitment by ensuring that the hospital received a total facelift. Anyone visiting the hospital now will appreciate the quality of work done,” Chief Olayioye stated.

The community leader prayed for the governor’s continued success and wished him higher responsibilities after his tenure. “By God’s grace, we pray for another governor like him who will sustain this tempo of development,” he added.

Chief Olayioye also appealed to the state government to install speed breakers along the newly reconstructed Oro-Isie Road to prevent accidents caused by over speeding.

“Many lives have been lost in the past due to reckless driving. We appeal to the government to help us with speed breakers for the safety of our people,” he pleaded.

Similarly residents of Alagbon Odetunde,a suburb of Bode Saadu in Moro local government area of the state have commended the state government for opening up roads in the area to enable them have easy assess to their farms

For many years residents of Alagbon Odetunde, a suburb of Bode Saadu, lived in pest infested homes and had no access to good roads.

The community, a rural dwelling had only pathways which led to their farms; commercial activities were stalled and farm produces were wasted because of lack of good road networks accessing the market.

The Mogaji Alagbon Odetunde, Alh. Ahmadu Ayinde speaking with Newsmen in Bode Saadu on Saturday, said that before the ongoing road construction began by the Kwara government, there were few vehicular movements in the community.

“Cars do not often pass through our community before now, because we had pathways, but after the government started the road intervention, we now have more vehicular movements and our community is now bustling.

“Farmers are able to take their farm produce to the market, commercial activities is gradually taking place in the community.

“We appreciate the state government and our Governor for the intervention, we want people to come and invest in our community”, the mogaji said.

Mrs Kudirat Abdulfatai, a trader, said she had been resident in the community for seven years.

Abdulfatai said before the road construction, that linked the community, transportation to the market was N1000, but now it costs N500 to and from the market.

“Before now, we walked through pathways, rats, reptiles and other pests invaded our homes, but when the road construction reached our community, we became free from these pests, our rooms are neater and our environment is cleaner.